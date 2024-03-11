ACEN, BrightNight to invest $1.2B in local renewable energy projects

ACEN Corp. and US-based BrightNight LLC have teamed up again to develop one gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy (RE) projects in the Philippines.

The two companies are investing $1.2 billion in RE projects in the country over the next five years.

This is BrightNight and ACEN’s second partnership and builds on the success of the one established in India last year. In March 2023, ACEN, through its subsidiary, ACEN Renewables International Pte. Ltd. (ACRI), formed a 50-50 partnership with BrightNight to develop, construct, and operate about 1.2 GW large-scale hybrid wind-solar and round-the-clock renewable power projects in India.

This time, the partnership is for the development, construction, and operation of Brightnight’s initial 1GW of RE projects in the Philippines.

With approximately 4.8 GW of attributable renewable capacity across key markets, such as the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India, ACEN is gearing up to raise its renewable capacity to 20 GW by 2030. The partnership is expected to help ACEN achieve its goal.

“ACEN’s leadership in the Philippines’s renewables sector is unparalleled, and we are honored they have chosen to form a partnership with us to develop our portfolio of next generation renewable solutions in their home market,” said BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann.

ACEN, added Hermann, demonstrated success in scaling and operating large fleets of renewable assets through strategic partnerships across the region.

“Our existing India partnership is already delivering tremendous value. This is another successful step in our expanding relationship.”

ACEN’s investment provides BrightNight with additional resources to fund its Philippine build-out and long-term growth in one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia. Also, ACEN will provide its strong domestic presence, partnership network, and expertise across the regional energy value chain.

“Our collaboration with BrightNight reflects our shared ambition to develop superior, hybrid renewable energy solutions. The success of our joint projects in India, which are already winning customers and building capacity, serves as a solid foundation for our venture in the Philippines,” said Patrice Clausse, ACEN Group’s chief investment officer.