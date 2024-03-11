9 Filipino seafarers held in Iran fly home; 2 more due

‘NUNG una, pagkuha sa amin, akala namin katapusan na namin. Pinadapa kami, pinaluhod kami…Akala namin di na kami makakauwi sa pamilya namin [When they first seized us, we thought that was our end. We were made to lie down, then kneel…We thought we’d never come home to our families again].”

Gerry Quitoriano, AB seaman of oil tanker M/T St. Nikolas, recalled the trauma that they experienced when Iranian Navy commandos seized their ship last January 11, 2024 in the Gulf of Aden near Oman.

Quitoriano is one of the nine Filipino crew of M/T St. Nikolas who arrived in Manila Sunday afternoon.

Eighteen Filipinos and one Greek cadet were manning St. Nikolas when masked men boarded and forcibly took control of their ship as they were transiting Gulf of Aden.

Quitoriano, who hails from Ilocos Sur, said initially, they were not aware that the captors were military. They came on board helicopters, wore bonnets, and were garbed in black commando suits. Jonel Garrote, chief cook, also shared that they were frightened when they were captured by the Iranian Navy.

“First time that I experienced being apprehended but you don’t know your offense…I was thinking, can we still make it back alive? Can we still see our families again?” Garrote recalled, speaking partly in Filipino.

Garrote said they prayed hard that everything will turn out fine.

“Sa awa ng Diyos, habang tumatagal naging ok ang pakikisama sa min. Nakagaanan na namin ng loob. Ok naman sila, mababait naman sila [But as time went by, with God’s mercy, our encounter with them went better. They were okay, they were good],” the Southern Leyte native said.

The treatment by their Iranian captors further improved after Philippine Ambassador to Tehran Robert Manalo visited them on board their ship off Bandar Abbas located south of Iran, Quitoriano said.

“Nandun pa rin ang takot namin hangga’t di pa kami nakakauwi sa Pilipinas. [Our fear persisted until we could be sure we can come home],” he added. Even though the ship was docked, Garrote said, they were required to wake up early in the morning to cook even for all the crew and their Iranian escorts.

Aside from Quitoriano and Garrote, the seven other Filipino seafarers who are finally home were: Gilbert Abille, Leo Arman Bautista, Pierre Coscolluela, Benjamin Bongabong Jr., Fernando Bonghanoy, Johncil Trajano and Lord Rangasajo.

Two of their colleagues ‚Marvin Cantallopes and Jimmy Maluto, are scheduled to fly to Manila on Tuesday. Both Quitoriano and Garrote expressed relief at being reunited with their families.

In a statement, Empire Navigation Inc., managers of M/T St Nikolas, said the remaining six Filipino seafarers are also going home “as soon as their replacements arrive.”

“We express our sincere gratitude to our crew for their commendable behavior and resilience during this trying period, our Manning Agent in Manila and the Department of Migrant Workers for their excellent cooperation,” the Empire Navigation said.

