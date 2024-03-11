₱50M Phinma-DLSU center to train business leaders as ‘forces of good’

PHINMA Corp., owner of the Pamantasan ng Araullo (Araullo University) Inc., has formed a partnership last Friday with the De La Salle University (DLSU) to launch a research center.

“I have come to the view that business enterprises and their leaders have a particular responsibility to do their part in improving the luck of our country in our, in view of the vast resources at the hands of enterprises, and the positions of influence held by business leaders,” said Phinma Chairman and CEO Ramon R. del Rosario Jr. said in his speech during the launch held at the Rockwell Center, Makati City. “This is the context around which we have decided to sponsor a Phinma [DLSU] Center for Business and Society (PDCBS); and this will be housed appropriately at the De La Salle Ramon V. del Rosario College of Business.”

Del Rosario said the center will have an initial seed fund of P50 million from Phinma, the del Rosario family and his personal contribution. He expressed optimism that the center will become the country’s foremost advocate for business as a force that would produce business leaders who will embrace the idea that business has a responsibility beyond profits.

Moreover, he pointed out that business must be a force for good that will produce business executives who will not be afraid to speak out and take a stand on issues of national importance, even if outside the strictly business sphere.

Brothers of the Christian Schools (FSC) Brother Bernard S. Oca said the center aims to create a conducive environment where businesses do not just thrive financially, but also contribute meaningfully to societal welfare and the sustainability of our planet.

“By championing this transformative agenda, we do more than just elevate the reputational capital of our institutions and businesses. We lay the foundation for an economic system that is inclusive, sustainable and equitable,” said Oca, also the president of the DLSU.

The PDCBS aims to be a catalyst for fostering humanistic business practices and societal well-being—aligning with the wider global push towards responsible and sustainable business conduct, read documents provided during the event.

The center’s key strategies include developing tools, materials, and case studies for other business schools to implement into their curricula; pursuing research on businesses worldwide that have become an impactful force for social good and recommend ways on adopting their best practices locally; and honing and recognizing business leaders that will actively promote inclusive business practices.

“Like a single spark that can ignite a vast flame, we believe one institution, one leader, one educator, one student, and one idea can catalyze significant change,” del Rosario said. “Our goal at the [PDCBS] is to create a spark and fan it into a blaze of change that spreads across industries and borders.”

The PDCBS will also collaborate with the Asian Institute of Management RVR Center and the Ramon Magsaysay Awards Foundation on more Philippines-focused initiatives, documents read.

Del Rosario and Oca called on the country’s leading business colleges and organizations to join the cause.

“Let’s collaborate, innovate, and dedicate ourselves to weaving the principles of Business as a Force for Good into the very essence of our operations and curricula. Together, we can create a conducive environment where businesses do not just thrive financially but also contribute meaningfully to societal welfare and the sustainability of our planet,” Oca said.

In the long term, the PDCBS envisions itself as the country’s leading research-based advocate and management development provider for business as a force for good. The center also hopes to have encouraged prominent business organizations to grow further in adoption of this advocacy.

“It is a commitment to a philosophy that sees business as a part of society’s solutions, not its problems. We can collectively shift paradigms by fostering research, stimulating dialogue, and facilitating collaboration,” emphasized del Rosario, the finance secretary during the Ramos administration.