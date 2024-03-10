World Aquatics joins Philippine Aquatics Inc

WORLD Aquatics President Capt. Husain Al-Musallam (third from left) and Asian Aquatics Vice President Daichi Suzuki (second from Left) pose for prosperity with Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) Executive Board (far left) Executive Director Chito Rivera, President Miko Vargas, Technical Management head Richard Luna, Secretary-General Batangas 1st District Congressman Eric Buhain and Executive Assistant Anthony Reyes.

The WA delegates arrived in the country on Wednesday in a show of support to the new leadership in Philippine swimming and to witness the country’s hosting for the 11th Asian Age Group Championship which culminated Friday at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.