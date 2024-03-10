Wide open battle seen in Spikers’ Turf

Winner of six championships, Cignal should rank high on the pecking order in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference that unfolds on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

But the departure of many-time MVP Marck Espejo and other stalwarts gives the eight other teams decent crack at the championship while making this conference’s title chase more exciting, unpredictable.

“Actually, there’s a chance for the other teams because some players have already graduated so other players will go to other teams,” VNS-Nasty head coach Ralph Ocampo said.

“I respect all the coaches, they are good, all players are very talented but they’re human and we’re human. They got mistakes and we got mistakes. So of course, they have to be careful,” SavougeAesthetics head coach Sammy Acaylar said.

Despite losing Espejo, Ysay Marasigan and Manuel Sumanguid to the newly-formed Criss Cross, Cignal signed up Bryan Bagunas, Espejo’s archrival since their college days, along with Ronniel Rosales, Giles Torres, Madz Gampong, Nas Gwaza, Cian Silang and Vince Lorenzo to bolster its roster.

Still, new PGJC-Navy head tactician George Pascua is unfazed by Criss Cross and Cignal, saying the title chase will be a question of desire and resolve.

“Everybody is facing challenges. It’s a matter of desire to those who want to win,” Pascua said.

Meanwhile, games will be held not just at the Paco arena but also at the Philsports Arena in Pasig, the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, and the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna to further boost the popularity of the sport.