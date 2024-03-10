UST, Ateneo enter tennis men’s final

FINALISTS University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Ateneo de Manila University booked their places in this season’s Final Four of University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s tennis tournament after taking care of University of the Philippines and National University, respectively, on Saturday at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center in Manila.

UST bounced back from their defeat at the hands of the University of the East Red Warriors and bagged its seventh win with a 4-1 rout of the Fighting Maroons, who are now at 3-6.

Richard Bautista, who absorbed a setback in his doubles rubber against UE, teamed up with Nash Agustines to down UP’s Hakim Baloto and Andrei Jarata, 6-4, 6-2 for the day to secure the reigning champion’s berth in the semifinals.

Last season’s MVP and Rookie of the Year Nilo Ledama made quick work of Zire Mina in the second singles match, 6-0, 6-1, before Steven Sonsona and Symon Jaculan outlasted Karl Miguel and Jonas Silva, 7-5, 7-6(4) in the first doubles match to double the lead.

EJ Tangub eventually closed the rout for the España-based side, 6-0, 6-4, over Rafael Liangco, even as Fighting Maroon Loucas Fernandez turned back John Christopher Sonsona, 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-1.

On the other hand, Austin Delos Santos clinched the win at three matches for the Blue Eagles, despite the Bulldogs finishing the tie at 3-2.

The masters’ student-athlete out Mary the Queen School of Malolos won past Benedict Santiago, 6-2, 5-7, 5-4 (ret.) in the second singles match to close out where Nio Tria, Axl Gonzaga, and Noy Seno left off in the first two matches.

Seno dominated EJ Tugade in the second set of the second singles match, 7-6(2), 6-0, while Tria and Gonzaga needed just two sets, 6-1, 6-3 over Angil Balaoing and Allen Manlangit in the first doubles match.

Ibarra Ortega and Gab Bandoquillo got one back for NU, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 over JJ Llavore and Stef Gurria. Jules Lazaro then inflicted top rookie candidate JD Velez a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 decision to complete the tie.

On the women’s side, holders NU snagged a 4-1 victory over Season 85 Finals opponent UP to secure at least a playoff for a place in the Finals.

JM Carcueva shook off the challenge of Season 85 Rookie of the Year Joshea Malazarte, wrapping the match up after a handful of match points, 6-4, 7-5, to keep the Lady Bulldogs spotless after five.

The Fighting Maroons remained in third place with an even 3-3 win-loss card.

The other matches saw Adamson University and Ateneo snap their respective winless spells in the men’s and women’s divisions, both at the expense of De La Salle University.

Nikko Lumahang secured the win for the Soaring Falcons with a 7-5, 6-1 work past Green Tennisters’ Ohye Tortal. Meanwhile, Althea Ong outlasted Maikee Vicencio, 7-5(6), 1-6, 6-2 to put the Blue Eagles on the win column.

Adamson is now at 1-7 in sixth place, while the DLSU men slipped to 1-8 in seventh.

Over at the distaff’s side, Ateneo and La Salle are now tied at 1-5 for fourth to fifth places.