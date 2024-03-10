Southwoods Invitational draws record cast

The Manila Southwoods Invitational is set to kick off from March 13 to 16 at the Masters and Legends courses in Carmona, Cavite, featuring an impressive roster of 330 teams with 660 players hailing from diverse sectors such as business and sports.

The highly anticipated event, known for its unique blend of competition and camaraderie, is the host club’s flagship tournament, boasting a record-breaking participation this year.

The 36-hole member-guest tournament spread over four days drew 250 teams the last time out and this time around, the tournament promises an even more thrilling experience. Batch 1 will compete on March 13 and 15 while Batch 2 will take the stage on March 14 and 16.

To accommodate the massive turnout and ensure a balanced distribution of players on tournament days, sequential tee times are scheduled on both courses from 6 a.m. on March 13, 14 and 15. The final day will feature a shotgun start, also set at 6 a.m.

The competition will employ the Best Ball and Aggregate formats at the Masters and Legends courses, respectively, both using the Stableford Points scoring system with applied course handicaps.

This year’s Southwoods Invitational also holds a special significance as it doubles as a celebratory event following the host club’s triumphant campaign in the recent PAL Interclub. The club secured its ninth championship in Cagayan de Oro, overcoming stiff competition from Eastridge.

Shinichi Suzuki, a pivotal player in that victory, is expected to defend the overall gross team championship, which he and partner Teruhisa Taguchi clinched last year.

Melchor Bacsa and Alexander Festejo are the defending overall net winners while the Renie Floro-Kazuo Murakami (Division I) and the Pablo Olivarez-Ronin Leviste (Division II) pairs led the category winners in the event supported by Platinum sponsors CWC International Corp., Calamba Doctors Hospital and Calamba Doctors College.

In addition to Divisions III, IV and V, the Sponsors and Guests will also be contending for top honors in their side of the competition.

Gold sponsors include Federal Land, Inc. and The Turf Company while Silver backers are Abomar Equipment Sales Corp., Agrexplore Corp., Le Chef, Inc., Leads Agricultural Products Corp., City of Cabuyao, City of Carmona, Mit-Air, Inc., Pacsports Phils. Inc. and Regent Travel Corp.

For details, contact Manila Southwoods at (046) 419-8190 and (02) 8779-5590.