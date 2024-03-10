Romero gets weekly citation

HEADY setter Louie Romero provides stability for the young Farm Fresh side’s impressive run in the 2024 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

More than her superb playmaking, Romero’s leadership inside the court and maturity beyond her years have shown the way for the Foxies.

Her brilliant playmaking was on full display against seasoned Chery Tiggo when she tallied 27 excellent sets in a shocking, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16, upset win on Saturday at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The 23-year-old setter also had two points as the Foxies finally scored a victory over one of the league contenders and in the process matched their two-win campaign in the previous season.

“We just studied how Chery Tiggo play. And then given before that we already faced Eya [Laure] with UST, so there’s specific target for them,” Romero said.

Romero’s heroics earned her the honor of this conference’s third PVL Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of March 5 to 9.

Farm Fresh bounced back from a stinging loss to Akari last Tuesday by bringing down a veteran-laden club for a 2-2 win-loss record.

The former Adamson star wanted to maximize her young but talented attackers, led by Trisha Tubu, Chinnie Arroyo, and Rizza Cruz, leading to their biggest win so far in the PVL since Farm Fresh entered the pro volleyball scene in last year’s Invitational Conference.

Romero edged out for the weekly honor given by scribes from broadsheets, tabloids, and online platforms covering the beat Petro Gazz star Brooke Van Sickle, teammate Trisha Tubu, and PLDT’s Savi Davison.

The Foxies remain hungry for more as they brace for another acid test against surging powerhouse Petro Gazz on Thursday.

Romero vows to continue to fight as they face another tough challenge.

“So given they are veterans, it is a test of character for us, and we will see how effective our system. We will fight of course,” Romero said with a spirited smile.