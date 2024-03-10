PHL researchers, PCHRD strengthen network for collaboration in infectious disease research

Filipino researchers and representatives from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD) strengthened relations with partners from Southeast Asia (SEA) and the United Kingdom (UK) in a networking event held in Bangkok, Thailand, recently.

Networking sessions, idea forums, and team-building exercises were held to build teamwork among participants.

Funders’ serial meetings were also held to discuss key aspects of funding opportunities for collaborative projects, including eligibility criteria, project duration, and the importance of diversity and inclusion.

The event served as a vital platform for exchanging knowledge, building partnerships, drafting concepts, and exploring funding avenues to tackle critical health challenges in the Southeast Asian region and beyond.

Hosted by the UK Medical Research Council (MRC), the British Embassy Bangkok, and Thailand’s National Science and Technology Development Agency, the event served as a prelude to the multilateral UK-SEA collaboration to fund research on infectious diseases of relevance to Southeast Asia with epidemic and antimicrobial resistance potential.

Building on years of strong partnership between Southeast Asia, the collaboration aims to address the threat of future epidemics and pandemics.

The upcoming partnership with the UK marks the third cycle of collaboration for health R&D between UK Research Innovation (UKRI) through the Medical Research Council and DOST through PCHRD.

Throughout its Cycle 1 (2016- 2019) and Cycle 2 (2019-2022) partnerships, 12 projects were implemented, collectively addressing key challenges in health, particularly in the realm of infectious diseases.

“For several years, the DOST-PCHRD and UKRI’s strong partnerships enabled the conduct of valuable research on infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV, schistosomiasis, and more,” said Paul Ernest de Leon ,DOST-PCHRD Research and Development Management Division chief who led the Philippine delegation in the event.

“Through this networking activity, I am confident that future research collaborations between the UKRI and the Council will be more fruitful,” de Leon added.

The UKRI-Southeast Asia funding call for R&D collaboration on infectious diseases will open on March 14 at 9 a.m. UK time, or 5 p.m. Philippine time. Interested applicants may check the Call pre-announcement details through this link: https://www.ukri.org/opportunity/ukri-southeast-asia- collaboration-on-infectious- diseases/?fbclid=IwAR2gyDCJT8Rjan4X7Tir4EgeD9DmrlyvHUmeVMFcXCQfcJow4QPHL9qoq yM

