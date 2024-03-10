Perpetual turns back Mapua

University of Perpetual Help turned back first-round tormentor Mapua, 96-91, yesterday to book a historic finals appearance in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 junior basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Junior Altas found an unlikely hero in seldom-used Jan Roluna, who came through with perhaps his best game thus far and unleashed 22 points including 12 in the fourth quarter when they sealed the win and a date with destiny.

It marked the first time that UPHSD, owned by Dr. Antonio Tamayo and whose best finish was third 13 years ago, has made it to the finals since it joined the league in 1984.

In the best-of-three finale starting Saturday at the same venue, the Johp Cleopas-mentored Junior Altas will have a clear shot at earning a breakthrough high school championship.

And Roluna was at the center of it all as he only played three games and averaged four points in just a little over nine minutes in action prior to the Final Four.

He capped his fantastic effort with 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Lebron Jhames Daep, for his part, lived up to his name with a kingly 22-point, six-board, three-assist and two-block effort while skipper Amiel Acido did the rest with 20 points, six caroms and five dimes.

UPHSD also avenged its 72-71 elimination round defeat last Feb. 25, which was the only dent to the squad’s marvelous season.

Now it awaits its finals foe as defending champion Letran and San Sebastian were battling each other at press time.

Sealing the last ticket to the finals was back-to-back seeking Letran, which turned back San Sebastian, 91-77.