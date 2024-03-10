Papal Nuncio ‘very happy’ to witness depth of Catholic tradition in the PHL

THE Papal Nuncio to the Philippines on Thursday paid tribute to the depth and richness of the Catholic faith in the Philippines, remarking as well on the “phenomenon of popular religiosity.”

Addressing the Rotary Club of Manila (RCM) at its 31st Weekly Membership Meeting at the Manila Polo Club, His Excellency, the Most Rev. Charles John Brown, provided a unique opportunity for RCM members to discuss the rich Catholicism in the Philippines, as the country is in the middle of the Lenten season.

In his address, His Excellency remarked, “The Catholic faith in the Philippines is part of your DNA, with 503 years of Catholic history. One of the impressive things to see here, for me as a Catholic and as a Nuncio, is the depth of Catholic faith here.”

The Papal Nuncio also highlighted the unique phenomenon of popular religiosity in the Philippines.

“One of the interesting phenomena here that all of you Filipinos better know than I do is the core phenomenon of popular religiosity…Popular religiosity like Sto. Nino, Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Penafrancia, Simbang Gabi Masses, Sta. Cruzan processions, all of those things are connected with the Catholic church. It’s a kind of emanation of Catholic Faith. It’s a very special and precious gift that I am entirely in favor of,” he pointed out.

He also commended the Philippines for its beautiful Catholic tradition and culture, stating, “Your beautiful Catholic tradition, beautiful Catholic culture, are something that I applaud and that makes me very happy to see and to witness as a Nuncio.”

During the meeting, the Most Reverend Brown also engaged with RCM members, discussing various aspects of Catholicism sparking insightful dialogue and reflection.

The event highlighted RCM’s commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding on important issues facing society today.

The Papal Nuncio shared with Rotarians how, in 2020, “I got another message from Pope Francis, and he sent me to Manila as your Nuncio here. So, I arrived here in Manila in 2020, in November.”

After presenting his credentials to then President Rodrigo Duterte on December 14, 2020, “I hit the ground running, and here I am today with all of you, the most prestigious Rotary Club in Asia. I’m delighted to be here.”

He had come during a crisis, the Most Reverend Brown recalled, because it “was the middle of Covid crisis at that point—everyone wore masks and face shields and even quarantined during that moment.”

The following year, 2021, was “very significant here in the Philippines, being the 500th anniversary of the arrival of the faith in the Philippines.

“So in 2021, we remembered the events of 1521, when Magellan and the other explorers arrived in Limasawa in Cebu, and brought the Catholic faith here in the Philippines. It was also an interesting year, 2021, because it was also the 70th year of diplomatic relations between the Republic of the Philippines and the Holy See, the Vatican.”

Explaining the role of a Nuncio, Brown shared that the Holy See has diplomatic relations with approximately 185 countries in the world.

“The countries with which the Holy See does not have full diplomatic relations, you can count on the fingers of one hand…Afghanistan, China—the People’s Republic of China, and let’s see, North Korea.”

Image credits: NONOY LACZA





