Nitro 3: Balance between athleticism, comfort

PUMA’s latest drop—Velocity Nitro 3—hit the Philippines during a recent car-free Sunday at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City.

Participants tried on the shoe, did mini-challenges and took the Velocity Nitro 3 for a spin over a 5-kilometer course organized by Puma Philippines.

“This is our first running event in the Philippines with the aim to introduce Puma running and Puma’s latest Nitro technology,” Puma Brand Representative Jayson Manquiquis said. “We wanted to tap into the growing running community in the country and make Puma the running shoe of choice for Filipinos, from beginner runners to personal record chasers, on their fitness journey.”

The third release in the award-winning Velocity franchise, Velocity Nitro 3 strikes the perfect balance between athleticism and comfort.

Enhanced Nitro tech makes the Velocity Nitro 3 the perfect training partner for runners at every level with its lightweight construction, exceptional cushioning and responsive design ensuring an effortless and enjoyable run every time.

Two millimeters more of Puma’s innovative Nitrofoam ensures a runner the cushion, comfort and versatility needed to conquer all types of distance.

Its breathable mesh upper, reinforced with PWRTAPE, provides targeted support, while the PUMAGRIP outsole guarantees reliable multi-surface traction.

Sporting the eye-catching Psychedelic Rush colorway with the iconic Puma formstrip, Velocity Nitro 3 is as stylish as it is functional.

These shoes promise a dynamic and efficient running experience at 264g, a stack height of 36 mm and a drop of 10mm—it’s designed to endure up to 800 kms.