Nabas LGU breaks ground for wind farm visitor center promotes ecotourism

The Nabas Local Government Unit (LGU) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its wind farm visitor center in Aklan. The event was attended by Nabas Mayor Maria Fe Lasaleta, officers of Nabas and Aklan Tourism Offices, and officials of PetroWind Energy, Inc. (PWEI), the developer and operator of the wind farm.

“We are pleased that finally we will start the construction of this wind farm visitor center. The facility will be a venue where guests can learn more about Nabas, our culture, traditions, food, local industries, particularly our Bariw weaving, our famous cold springs, and of course the warmth and hospitality of our people,” says Nabas Mayor Lasaleta. “This is also our way of promoting responsible nature tourism, taking advantage of the presence of the wind farm utilizing clean and renewable energy. We thank PetroWind for this partnership and we hope for a sustainable collaboration. Our dream is to make the Nabas wind farm visitor center part of the Province’ inland tourism circuit,” adds Mayor Lasaleta.

The visitor center is a 410 sqm structure funded by the Nabas municipal government to be erected adjacent to the wind project’s entrance near the main highway on land donated by PWEI. This location facilitates a quick detour visit to the wind farm of tourists going to and coming from Boracay. The visitor center of the Nabas LGU will complement PWEI’s view deck, erected at the crest of the project, providing a majestic view of the wind farm, the mountains, and Boracay island.

“This visitor center showcases public-private partnership in action with shared goals of promoting eco-tourism, enhancing community welfare, and supporting clean and renewable energy development. And while this project is led by Nabas LGU, we assure them and the Nabas community that PWEI will give its full support,” says Vanessa Peralta, Assistant Vice President for Corporate Communication of PetroEnergy Resources Corporation, the mother company of PWEI.

Mayor Laseleta stressed that appropriate rules and guidelines governing zoning, visitors carrying capacity, transport and safety of visitors will be put in place before the visitor center is opened and operated. The project is expected to provide additional benefits to Nabas community, particularly the host barangays, in terms of tourism-related jobs and businesses. The Aklan Provincial Tourism Office welcomes and supports the project as Boracay hotels and other establishments can also see an uptick on guests with the addition of the Nabas wind farm visitor center.