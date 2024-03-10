JUST OLD-FASHIONED LOVE SONGS | Vintage sentiments amplify Rob Deniel’s chart dominance

If you haven’t found yourself lost in the enchanting lyrics of his song:

“Isasayaw ka sa ulap

At mag-uusap, hindi manghuhula

Isasayaw ka sa ulap

Hindi hahayaang mahulog nang tuluyan…”

You might be one of the few yet to be swept away by the ethereal charm of his music.

Meet Rob Deniel, a rising Filipino singer-songwriter, whose soulful tunes have cast a spell on audiences nationwide.

His journey began on the digital stage with tracks like “Ulap” which translates to “cloud” in English, and the song’s dreamy vibe captures feelings of longing and escape that became an anthem for a generation and has been streamed around 50 million times on Spotify and 22 million on YouTube, catapulting him into the spotlight.

Apart from the widely streamed “Ulap,” another standout in Rob’s official Spotify releases is his latest hit “Miss Miss.” Released in December 2023, this catchy hit has resonated with many, accumulating over 6.2 million views on YouTube and 23 million streams on Spotify.

It’s safe to say that this song has made its mark in the musical scene.

The first thing that catches the listener’s attention is the intriguing title itself which sparks curiosity, leaving fans eager to discover the story behind the name.

But don’t let the title fool you—despite its theme of missing someone, the song maintains a playful rhythm that is both upbeat and retro-flavored pop that transports listeners to a musical sweet spot.

It’s the kind of music that effortlessly weaves its way into your subconscious, which somehow makes it a perfect candidate for the elusive “last song syndrome.”

One comment on Rob’s official YouTube channel is that it’s a refreshing take on romance which avoids the pitfalls of being overly cheesy or jeje (cringeworthy).

Next on the list is “RomCom,” a romantics-styled pop song with just the right shade of retro, and this song talks about a person’s newfound vulnerability and impatience in waiting to be with someone they deeply desire.

“Labis-labis akong nasasabik

Na makapiling ka na

Labis-labis ang mga halik

Nang matagpuan na kita…”

Many of us can relate to this romantic situation where the mere thought of being with our special someone fills us with excitement.

The lyrics echo the joy and impatience that arise when we miss our loved ones, making it a soundtrack for those moments when emotions run high.

And let’s be honest, who hasn’t found themselves in a situation that’s a bit “delulu” (delusional) at times? The track playfully acknowledges the quirks of romance, where the line between the romantic and comedic becomes blurred.

Love, after all, has its own way of surprising us, turning what seems like a straightforward romance into comedy at the end.

The third gem is none other than the soulful “Sinta,” with over 26 million streams on Spotify and over 8.8 million views on YouTube.

At its core, “Sinta” is a heartfelt ode to the beauty of love, a love that is willing to accept someone wholeheartedly, flaws and all.

It speaks to the depths of the human heart, where the desire to be with someone transcends rationality, and one is willing to wait patiently, even if it’s just for a fleeting moment of togetherness.

“Oh…ang tangi kong hiling

Kahit sa panaginip na lang

Oh… I’ll take this as a chance

To give you all the time that you need, ohh

Sinta

Oh kay gandang umibig sa ’yo

Ako’y maghihintay sa ’yong pagdating

At tatanggapin kita”

Listening to “Sinta” is like experiencing a whirlwind of emotions. It evokes a sense of nostalgia and longing, accompanied by a surge of butterflies in the stomach as the context of the song unfolds.

It feels great when you know someone is willing to pursue you because they believe you’re worth it in the end.

Next up is “Ang Pag-ibig” (The Love), with over 46 million streams on Spotify and just the title alone is enough to make your heart skip a beat.

Rob’s music effortlessly blends the timeless charm of late 50s and early 60s pop with a fresh, modern energy, captivating listeners of all generations.

The sentiment of “Ang Pag-ibig” tells a tale as old as time, a love story that unfolds with sincerity and passion reminiscent of classic romance.

It’s hard to pinpoint where Rob draws his inspiration for his music releases because every song he puts out is a gem. They’re incredibly soothing to listen to, and you can really feel the sincerity behind the messages in his songs.

Despite living in a modern world where influences constantly shift, his songs manage to strike a chord with many, making it easy for listeners to relate to.

Recently, Rob had a solo performance at the Aurora Music Festival in Greenfield District at Mandaluyong City, a special event partnered with FWD Insurance.

Based on the insurance company, this performance was just a taste of what the public has been requesting. Excitingly, they teased that the real big-time event will take place at the upcoming Clark Aurora Music Festival on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Clark Global City in Pampanga.

Image credits: John Eiron R. Francisco





