Japan clinches Water Polo gold

sports11 031124
Members of Japan men’s water polo team during the awarding ceremony of the 11th Asian Age Group Championships (AAGC) at the New Clark City Aquatic Center in Capas, Tarlac on Saturday night.
CAPAS, TARLAC – Japan banked on its solid defense to beat Iran, 17-13, in the men’s water polo final of the 11th Asian Age Group Championships at the New Clark City Aquatic Center here Saturday night.

Skipper Kai Inoue, who was later named MVP, and Sota Hombe scored four goals each for the Japanese team, which claimed the gold medal with a 6-0 record.

“We are happy to win the gold medal,” coach Shota Hazui said, a member of the national team that competed at the Asian Games, winning the silver (2014 Incheon) and bronze (2010 Guangzhou) medals.

Hazui, who served as assistant to head coach Yoshinori Shiota during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Qatar, shared that his team came to the Philippines prepared.

Aside from Iran, Japan also had a close game against China (14-11).

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan defeated China, 7-4, to settle for the bronze medal.

Singapore downed Uzbekistan, 15-10, to finish fifth while Saudi Arabia nipped Malaysia, 14-13, for seventh place.

Image credits: AAGC



