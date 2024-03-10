Experts: Global action needed to protect,conserve migratory species, systems

A landmark United Nations report that was released recently reveals the shocking state of wildlife, with particular focus on the world’s migratory species that are rapidly on a decline and increasing global extinction risk.

The first ever report was launched by the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS) of Wild Animals, a UN biodiversity treaty at the UN Wildlife Conservation Conference.

WHALE shark in Oslob, Cebu, are a tourist magnet.

Declining population

While some migratory species listed under the CMS are improving, the report said that nearly half, or 44 percent, are showing population decline.

CMS-listed species are “those at risk of extinction across all or much of their range, or in need of coordinated international action to boost their conservation status.”

Around 22 percent of CMS-listed species are threatened with extinction.

Even more alarming is that nearly all, or 97 percent of CMS-listed fish, are threatened with extinction.

It says the extinction risk is growing for migratory species globally, including those not listed under the CMS.

Unprotected KBAs

Half or 51 percent of Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs) identified as important for CMS-listed migratory animals do not have protected area status, the report said.

Likewise, 58 percent of the monitored sites recognized as being important for CMS-listed species are experiencing unsustainable levels of human-caused pressure.

According to the report, the two greatest threats to both CMS-listed and all migratory species are overexploitation and habitat loss due to human activity, with three out of four CMS-listed species are impacted by habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation, and seven out of 10 CMS-listed species are impacted by overexploitation, including intentional taking as well as incidental capture.

Climate change, pollution, invasive species

Other factors contributing to the population decline are climate change, pollution and invasive species.

Lastly, it says 399 migratory species threatened or near threatened with extinction are not CMS-listed species.

“Today’s report clearly shows us that unsustainable human activities are jeopardizing the future of migratory species—creatures which not only act as indicators of environmental change but play an integral role in maintaining the function and resilience of our planet’s complex ecosystems,” Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme, said in a statement.

“The global community has an opportunity to translate this latest science of the pressures facing migratory species into concrete conservation action. Given the precarious situation of many of these animals, we cannot afford to delay, and must work together to make the recommendations a reality,” Andersen added.

International commitment

The report highlights the need for global action to protect and conserve the world’s migratory species.

The Philippines, being part of the Asean, a region rich in biodiversity, is expected to do its part to address the increasing number of threats to both species and their habitats.

Asean Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) Executive Director Theresa Mundita S. Lim underscored the importance of protecting migratory species in Southeast Asia.

Interviewed via Messenger on February 27, Lim said that the whale shark, all marine turtle species, and threatened migratory birds, such as the black-faced spoonbill, the bar-tailed godwit and the Christmas frigate are the migratory species that need special attention.

“Humpback whales and orcas are also found in Philippine waters, and are very charismatic and considered indicators of healthy marine ecosystems,” said Lim, a licensed veterinarian.

Important role

“Because the Philippines is at the heart of the East Asian Australasian Flyway, our role is important in ensuring the safe passage of important migratory birds moving from the Northern to the Southern hemisphere and back. Their survival as they travel depends on available and healthy ecosystems for feeding and watering, and reduced threats from hunting and poaching during their stop-over,” Lim said.

“The same with marine turtles, migratory sharks, and whales, their presence means ecosystems are still healthy enough to support their food supply. Turtles that depend on coastal ecosystems to nest, require minimally disturb beach areas,” Lim said.

Protecting migratory animals

The Philippines’ Department of Environment and Natural Resources through its Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) plays a central role in the effective implementation of the CMS by ensuring the fulfillment of Philippine obligations as a Party to the Convention.

Particularly, the DENR-BMB is serving as the oversight agency of the DENR on all initiatives toward the conservation of migratory species in the country, effectively liaising with international and local partners in this regard.

“Initiatives on the conservation of migratory species under the Convention primarily focus on affording protection to the species listed in the CMS appendices,” Anson M. Tagtag, chief of the Wildlife Resources Division of the DENR-BMB told the BusinessMirror via email on March 1.

By hosting several migratory birds, marine turtles and mammals, and sharks and rays, the Philippines has been an active Party of the CMS since 1993 and a signatory of three Memoranda of Understanding, a less formal instrument for cooperation among range states of certain migratory species.

The initiatives being undertaken by the country focus on various areas including awareness raising, mainstreaming of migratory species in other sectors and processes, governance and policy development, implementation of area-based conservation measures, addressing threats and measures affecting migratory species, data management, capability building, strengthening partnerships to conserve migration systems and resource mobilization.

Migratory shore birds, seabirds

The conduct of the Asian Waterbird Census and initiatives in partnership with international organizations, such as the East Asian-Australasian Flyway Partnership, aims to protect migratory birds and their habitats.

To further protect migratory birds and other wildlife, the DENR-BMB has been implementing measures like the designation of Protected Areas and Critical Habitats alongside the regulation of activities that may jeopardize not only migratory birds but also other wildlife and their habitats.

The Philippines also regularly participates in global campaigns, such as World Migratory Bird Day, emphasizing its proactive role in the international community’s efforts to protect migratory birds and their ecosystems.

Tagtag said the DENR-BMB iscurrently in the process of crafting a comprehensive Species Conservation Action Plan for Seabirds, recognizing the diverse ecological significance of seabirds and the challenges they confront.

“Although not all seabirds are migratory, this plan seeks to address the unique conservation needs of these avian species,” he said.

Migratory fish, other marine species

Meanwhile, the DENR BMB actively protects migratory fish and other marine species through the effective implementation of the Coastal and Marine Ecosystems Management Program (CMEMP) and BMB Technical Bulletin 2017-14, titled “Guidelines on the Application of Integrated Coastal Management as a Strategy in the Implementation of the CMEMP.”

“This comprehensive approach entails preserving ecosystem functions within coastal ecosystems, promoting sustainable fisheries management, and spearheading the protection and rehabilitation of important habitats such as coral reefs, mangroves, seagrass beds, and estuaries,” he explained.

“Key conservation actions include the establishment of Marine Protected Areas, nature reserves, and sanctuaries, ensuring the long-term viability of marine biodiversity,” Tagtag added.

The DENR-BMB also implements targeted conservation measures for marine turtles and dugongs, both of which fall under its jurisdiction as mandated by RA 9147.

These initiatives encompass a range of activities, including habitat protection, continuous monitoring, and engaging local communities in conservation efforts.

Biodiversity oversight body

Tagtag said the DENR-BMB’s main task is the oversight of the nation’s biodiversity through formulating and executing comprehensive policies and strategies for the conservation and sustainable management of biological diversity.

Its mandate includes the management of protected areas, nature reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, and critical habitats, and the provision of technical assistance to other law enforcement agencies on wildlife law enforcement, along with implementing programs dedicated to the protection and creating and maintaining habitats crucial for threatened and endemic species, including migratory species.

Along its mandate, the Bureau facilitates the integration of biodiversity conservation, including that of migratory species in the plans and programs of other government agencies, the private sector, and especially the local governments.

Boosting the conservation effort of government, the DENR-BMB is carrying out actions in various forms to increase the people’s awareness of the value of migratory species, their habitats, and migration systems, including press and media publicity, special publications, and celebration of festivals on certain migratory species, exhibitions, and other events.

Some of these events are the Marine Turtle Festival, National Bird Festival, Whale Shark Festival, Month of the Ocean, World Wildlife Day, World Wetlands Day, International Day of Biological Diversity, World Migratory Bird Day, Shark Conservation Week, World Sea Turtle Day.

Image credits: PHOTOS COURTESY OF DANNY OCAMPO





