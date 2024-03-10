DOST seeks support for the passage of 5 priority scientific bills in Congress

DAVAO CITY—The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has sought the support of lawmakers and other stakeholders from the science community to get five science-related priority bills passed in Congress.

The priority bills include Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Modernization Act, the Philippine National Nuclear Safety Act (PhilAtom), the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines (VIP) Act, the National Measurement Infrastructure System (NMIS) Act, the DOST Regional Office Act, and Science for Change Program (S4CP) Act.

These bills were discussed in a hybrid consultative forum organized by the Davao office of the DOST and the DOST Department Legislative Liaison Office.

The forum wanted to advance the nation’s scientific landscape, update stakeholders on the priority bills of the DOST while seeking crucial support for the enactment of proposed science legislation.

The DOST said the Phivolcs Modernization Act seeks to strengthen the capacity and capability of Phivolcs to provide better services critical to reducing disaster risk and losses, and ensuring a safer, sustainable future.

The PhilAtom aims to create an independent regulatory body to synchronize all regulatory activities on ionizing radiation under one organization, conforming to international standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The VIP Act aims to establish an institute to lead in-depth studies on viruses and their potential disease-causing agents among people, plants, and animals.

The NMIS Act will strengthen NMIS and attain harmonization of metrology standards, resulting in globally competitive and quality products and services, consistent with Asean and other recognized international standards.

The S4CP aims to significantly increase investment in research and development, and accelerate it to improve industrial competitiveness and capacity building among universities and industries, fueling innovation and socioeconomic growth in the country.

“This is a pivotal moment as we gather to inform and update our esteemed stakeholders on the priority bills of the DOST and, more importantly, to seek your valuable support for the enactment of proposed science legislations,” said Dr. Anthony C. Sales, DOST XI regional director.

The Science, Technology, and Innovation Priority Legislative Agenda was at the forefront of discussions during the forum, reflecting the relentless commitment to fostering innovation, scientific advancement, and technological breakthroughs, the DOST information office said.

“Let us help our country move forward through milestone STI legislations,” Science Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said.

Dr. Teodoro Gatchalian, DOST Undersecretary for Special Concerns, said the DOST “is not resting in its desire to make its services more responsive, relevant, efficient, and effective. Our operations are always governed by directions, policies, guidelines, and laws that will make our services legitimate. We need the passage of these Acts.”

Image credits: DOST PHOTO





