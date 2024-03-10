‘ANG GABING DI MALILIMUTAN’ | Looking back at Sugarfree’s ‘Dramachine’ 20 years later 

“End of the day, I’m just some guy who wrote songs that made it.”

Every Filipino, no matter what age, has definitely heard of these songs they painstakingly related to at some point in their lives.

For some, it defines their generation; for others, it’s as if unearthing a precious gem they get to keep for a long time.

These songs are “Hari ng Sablay,” “Makita Kang Muli,” “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak,” “Prom,” and so much more, written by Ebe Dancel, the former frontman of the Filipino rock band Sugarfree.

Before the 20th anniversary show of the band’s album Dramachine, Ebe sat down with writers and revealed that all of “this could have been a spectacular flop.”

Like a true “hari ng sablay,” he recalled that 20 years ago, he lost his notebook where he had written six songs for Dramachine.

Ebe Dancel (Photo by Reine Juvierre S. Alberto/BM)

At that time, the band’s producers were Eraserheads’ drummer Raymund Marasigan and bassist Buddy Zabala who told Ebe to just not mind the noise and write again. Their faith in Ebe has led to the creation of Dramachine and the songs, such as “Sinta,” “Kwentuhan,” “Tulog Na,” “Kandila,” “Kwarto” and more.

Looking back

It never crossed Ebe’s mind that the songs he wrote 20 years later would remain relevant and timeless.

He said there are songs he wrote previously that he thought would be the “biggest hit” but it never panned out.

The acceptance of the audience, he pointed out, is subjective.

As a musician, he said, “As long as you’re happy with the result and that’s something that I can still sing until today, [then] I consider that to be an accomplishment,” Ebe mused.

“Not everyone gets to do this for a long time. Why I’m still here, sometimes, iniisip ko rin [I think about it],” he added.

“I had no idea how we did it [and] how why we did it. We just wanted to perform… It’s such a good ride and I think I speak for the band,” the former frontman stated.

Their anniversary show, he said, forces him to just go back and try to remember the things that happened in the past.

He was joined on stage by Sugarfree’s former drummer Mitch Singson to relive and bring the memories back for one night.

Playing music with Mitch again to a crowd mixed of coming from the past and present, Ebe said they have developed a “really really good relationship” even after the band’s split.

“Nobody even knows that we are still friends but we keep in touch,” Ebe said, exchanging text messages and phone calls with Mitch from time to time.

During their performances at the rehearsals, Ebe shared that “it’s still the same old feeling that’s never going away.”

“When you’re friends for life, that’s what it does,” he added.

On to the next

Ebe believes that their music continues to live on because of how it was passed on from one generation to the other as if inheriting an art.

He recalled receiving messages from the so-called Generation Z (Gen Z) now and then asking him, “You’re the singer of Sugarfree?”

Ebe said that some kids watch his shows with their parents and for him, it’s the best thing to see.

“Down the line, I don’t really care if people don’t remember who I am but when a song gets passed on from one generation to the next, then I think you’ve done your job,” Ebe professed.

Whether the audience came from Generation Z, Y, Z, or Alpha, Ebe said he does not see any difference when it comes to music appreciation.

“People just come to the show for the songs that’s how it’s always been,” he added.

Ebe recalled the time when he first saw the band IV of Spades (IVOS) in 2019, whom he then became friends with.

“Pumasok sila sa room ko and then sabi nila, ‘Sir, alam mo ba high school pa lang pinapakinggan ka na namin?'” Ebe laughed after.

When asked who Ebe wants to collaborate with soon, he said, in a heartbeat, it would be Zild and Unique.

“Kung matagal mo ng ginagawa to, napakalaking pasalamat mo na yung [If you’ve been doing this for a long time, you’ll be thankful that the] next generation is even better in some ways,” he said.

Ebe has previously worked with the “Mr. Pure Energy” Gary Valenciano and “Asia’s Songbird” Regine Velasquez. “Pop Princess” Sarah Geronimo remains on Ebe’s bucket list that he wants to collaborate with but it is Gary Granada who is his ultimate idol.

This year, Ebe said he’s looking forward to moving out of the city again soon to start a family.

Having been born in the province of Isabela and moved to Manila in college, Ebe said he came to a point where he couldn’t even hear himself and everything that was going on.

For a long time, Ebe said he has set this goal aside having to choose a kind of life as a musician.

He also hinted at a possible album this year and a bigger show with an orchestra towards the end of the year or next year.

For now, Ebe is set to do a bar tour for the 25th anniversary of his career, which will kick off on March 9 at Balcony Music House.

“I started my career performing at small bars, and I think it’s time to do it again,” he said in an Instagram post.

No matter how small or big the crowd is, once Ebe and his band stand on the stage, they will never fail to make their audience feel things—happy, sad, hopeful.

Ebe, Mitch, and the band performed a total of 23 songs that night apart from the songs in the Dramachine album.

Ebe’s heartfelt “Bawat Daan,” passionate “Wala Nang Hihilingin,” tear-jerking “Fade Away,” hopeful “Cuida,” Bossanova-turned “Telepono,” and masochistic “Burnout” were performed as well. These tunes, I admit, are personal favorites of mine.

The simple, honest, and all-consuming lyricism is poetry masterfully penned by Ebe Dancel as if he’s just writing in his diary at the end of the day.

Having to relive all the memories—the good and bad—I associated with Sugarfree’s songs back in high school during that night on February 3, was, indeed, gabi na hindi malilimutan.

Image credits: Reine Juvierre S. Alberto/BM)





