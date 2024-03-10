Active hands give NorthPort 3rd straight win, turn off Meralco

STEALING the ball off their rivals is becoming a wild habit for the NorthPort Batang Pier.

A week after registering 19 steals in a 112-104 overtime win against Converge, the Batang Pier had their active hands turn on stopping Meralco, 90-85, on Sunday in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

They stole the ball 18 times against the Bolts, who had only five steals, to turn those to 31 points from turnovers, resulting in NorthPort’s three consecutive victories that gave them a 3-1 start tied with NLEX in second to third spot.

“Playing against Meralco, we knew they would comeback. So we just have to keep our composure in the second half up to the endgame,” NorthPort coach Bonnie Tan said. “We just identified some weaknesses and strengths during game viewing.”

It was also the third time for NorthPort to register double figures in steals after posting 13 last Friday in a 124-120 win over Phoenix Super LPG.

The Bolts almost came up slicing the Batang Pier’s 86-79 lead to just 85-88 with still eight ticks to go behind Chris Newsome’s potential three-point play, but opted to go for an offensive rebound as he muffed the bonus free throw.

The plan, however, wasn’t successful as rookie Zav Lucero grabbed the rebound and passed it to Arvin Tolentino, who threw the ball to Cade Flores for the basket that pegged the final count.

Big man JM Calma scored 16 points plus eight rebounds while Tolentino added 16 points in addition to his six rebounds and five assists. Guard Paul Zamar scattered 14 points while Flores piled up 13 points, six rebounds and six steals.

“Three games that I didn’t play well. So, this performance has boosted my morale heading into the long break,” Calma said. “It’s good that I was able to catch up this time.”

Meralco dropped to 1-3 win-loss record despite Aaron Black’s 18 points. The missing link for the Bolts was Allein Maliksi, who struggled on missing all seven attempts from beyond the arc to finish with only four points — a far cry to his 21.6 points average after three games.