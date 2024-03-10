`

Sunday, March 10, 2024

A train to Saigon: Scenes from the 20-hour, 1,186-kilometer ride from Da Nang, Vietnam

train to saigon vertical02 nonie reyes
“I took my trusty Sony RX100 M7 camera with me,” writes the author, “and ventured through the train’s various coaches.”
Editor’s Note: BusinessMirror photojournalist Nonie Reyes embarked on a recent visual journey to Vietnam. This is the first of a two-part series.

train to saigon001 nonie reyes

After spending three beautiful days in Vietnam’s “City of Bridges,” Da Nang, I was ready to embark on a journey that I had always dreamed of—a 20-hour train ride to the bustling city of Saigon.

I was filled with anticipation as I boarded the train, knowing that this voyage would be more than just a means of transportation.

It was an opportunity to explore new landscapes and cultures. My travel companion, Joel C. Paredes, and I settled into our bunk bed in coach Number 7 of the Reunification Express train. The rhythmic chug of the locomotive filled the air, reminding us of Vietnam’s resilience and unity. This train was a symbol of the nation’s history, having been around since the French colonial era.

train to saigon005 nonie reyes

We started the journey promptly at 3:30 pm on February 25, 2024, with provisions in hand. We had four boiled eggs, two bananas, corn, a liter of water, and banh mi infused with local spam. The train offered a diverse range of food options on board.

As we left Ga Da Nang station, we were filled with excitement and nostalgia, leaving behind cherished memories and boundless anticipation. I took my trusty Sony RX100 M7 camera with me and ventured through the train’s various coaches. I embarked on a visual journey, capturing fleeting moments amidst the wobbly confines of the train.

The passengers I encountered had different expressions, each telling their own unique story of the journey. As the train moved forward, the landscape transformed like scenes from a moving tapestry, revealing the intricate beauty of Vietnam’s countryside. The camera lens served as a window to the soul of the land, allowing me to encapsulate the essence of Da Nang to Saigon in vivid snapshots. Despite the challenges of capturing moments in motion, I was able to rely on my camera’s quick and reliable autofocus. Every frame painted a story, resonating with the heartbeat of the nation, from verdant rice paddies to bustling villages.

train to saigon007 nonie reyes

As the rhythmic sway of the train lulled me into a trance, I found myself immersed in the vibrant tapestry of Vietnamese life. The camaraderie among passengers transcended language barriers, fostering a sense of empathy and connection that went beyond mere acquaintance.

And then we reached our stop in Saigon. I said goodbye to the 1186-kilometer train ride with a grateful heart, knowing that the journey was not simply a passage from one destination to another. It was a transformative life experience, full of memories of laughter, contemplation, and camaraderie.

The memories that I took with me would continue to shape my perspective for years to come. This experience was an exploration of the human spirit, a celebration of unity amid diversity, and a testament to the timeless allure of the open road.

As the famous line of the Vietnamese to tourists goes, “Tam biet hen gap lai lan sau.” That means, “Goodbye; until next time.”

train to saigon008 nonie reyes
