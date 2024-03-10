A train to Saigon: Scenes from the 20-hour, 1,186-kilometer ride from Da Nang, Vietnam



Editor’s Note: BusinessMirror photojournalist Nonie Reyes embarked on a recent visual journey to Vietnam. This is the first of a two-part series.

After spending three beautiful days in Vietnam’s “City of Bridges,” Da Nang, I was ready to embark on a journey that I had always dreamed of—a 20-hour train ride to the bustling city of Saigon.

I was filled with anticipation as I boarded the train, knowing that this voyage would be more than just a means of transportation.

It was an opportunity to explore new landscapes and cultures. My travel companion, Joel C. Paredes, and I settled into our bunk bed in coach Number 7 of the Reunification Express train. The rhythmic chug of the locomotive filled the air, reminding us of Vietnam’s resilience and unity. This train was a symbol of the nation’s history, having been around since the French colonial era.

We started the journey promptly at 3:30 pm on February 25, 2024, with provisions in hand. We had four boiled eggs, two bananas, corn, a liter of water, and banh mi infused with local spam. The train offered a diverse range of food options on board.

As we left Ga Da Nang station, we were filled with excitement and nostalgia, leaving behind cherished memories and boundless anticipation. I took my trusty Sony RX100 M7 camera with me and ventured through the train’s various coaches. I embarked on a visual journey, capturing fleeting moments amidst the wobbly confines of the train.

The passengers I encountered had different expressions, each telling their own unique story of the journey. As the train moved forward, the landscape transformed like scenes from a moving tapestry, revealing the intricate beauty of Vietnam’s countryside. The camera lens served as a window to the soul of the land, allowing me to encapsulate the essence of Da Nang to Saigon in vivid snapshots. Despite the challenges of capturing moments in motion, I was able to rely on my camera’s quick and reliable autofocus. Every frame painted a story, resonating with the heartbeat of the nation, from verdant rice paddies to bustling villages.

As the rhythmic sway of the train lulled me into a trance, I found myself immersed in the vibrant tapestry of Vietnamese life. The camaraderie among passengers transcended language barriers, fostering a sense of empathy and connection that went beyond mere acquaintance.

And then we reached our stop in Saigon. I said goodbye to the 1186-kilometer train ride with a grateful heart, knowing that the journey was not simply a passage from one destination to another. It was a transformative life experience, full of memories of laughter, contemplation, and camaraderie.

The memories that I took with me would continue to shape my perspective for years to come. This experience was an exploration of the human spirit, a celebration of unity amid diversity, and a testament to the timeless allure of the open road.

As the famous line of the Vietnamese to tourists goes, “Tam biet hen gap lai lan sau.” That means, “Goodbye; until next time.”