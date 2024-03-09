When well-hearing means well-being

WHEN I was growing up, some of the funniest bits of comedy in movies and TV I could remember often involved people with hearing disabilities. And though it makes me feel quite guilty now for being insensitive, back then any sort of disability was once considered a goldmine for comedy.

You’ve probably seen those funny clips on YouTube or Tiktok where a character mishears a dramatic confession as something mundane, leading to a cascade of awkward, yet humorous situations. Or, when someone shouts exaggeratedly slow and loud to a character with hearing loss, as if volume alone could bridge the communication gap. Another comedic but clichéd scenario features the old trope of the hearing aid malfunction, turning a quiet room into a feedback screech concert, or perhaps picking up radio signals at the most inopportune moments.

You know what isn’t funny, though? The fact that many of us will develop some form of hearing disability as we age.

HAVE YOU HEARD?

IMAGINE a world where the soft whispers of a loved one, the joyful laughter of a child, the soothing sounds of nature, or—to make it more relatable to the current generation—hear Taylor Swift songs…imagine not being able to hear any of that for the rest of your life?

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to have some degree of hearing loss, and at least 700 million will require hearing rehabilitation by 2050.

Even more disturbing is that it’s not just the elderly who are at risk. Over a billion young adults are teetering on the brink of irreversible hearing loss due to reckless listening habits. A striking two-thirds of individuals over the age of 60 experience hearing loss, indicating its prevalence among the aging population. Notably, there’s a trend toward people adopting hearing aids approximately two years earlier than in previous generations.

This shift underscores a growing awareness of hearing loss’s broad implications and the benefits of early intervention. Despite common misconceptions, hearing loss is not merely a sensory issue but a comprehensive health concern that necessitates attention and care. The significance of hearing health extends far beyond the basic ability to sense sound; it can profoundly affect one’s ability to engage socially and emotionally, gradually eroding the capacity for effective communication and connection with others. It can diminish feelings of safety and participation in the community, impacting one’s social life and overall sense of well-being.

HEARING CARE FOR GENERATIONS

LAST week, we flew to Cebu as Manila Hearing Aid (MHA), and Phonak, a global player in innovative hearing solutions, introduced the Lumity series, the next generation of lifestyle-centric hearing aids that are designed for all kinds of lifestyle.

The event gathered hearing care advocates alongside key stakeholders involved in bringing the Lumity Slim Hearing Aid to the Philippines. Doctor Liza Abaño-Robles, president of MHA, underscored the company’s legacy and highlighted the significance and features Phonak Lumity Shine had to offer modern consumers.

“Many Filipinos tend to downplay hearing loss or even consider it as unnoticeable. That’s why our main goal is to send a message that hearing wellness is just as important and should be considered as part of one’s overall health,” said Abaño-Robles, further stressing that MHA’s partnership with Phonak is part of their commitment “to provide top-of-the-line and the most advanced and strategically tech-driven audiological products that enhance the quality of life through improved hearing.”

Manila Hearing Aid, the leading hearing care provider in the Philippines, is a pioneer in hearing care since 1976. For over 47 years, it took the mantle of providing the latest in hearing solutions and diagnostic testing to the nation. Today, Manila Hearing Aid has 16 clinics nationwide and has partnered with numerous international hearing solution provider brands to achieve its long-term vision of making hearing health more accessible for Filipinos.

“Phonak Lumity Shine is designed with a focus on enhancing speech clarity and minimizing background noise, offering a premier solution aimed at enriching the lives of individuals with hearing challenges. Featuring innovative rechargeable options and advanced functionalities like auto-scans, speech sensors, and steer-zoom, Phonak demonstrates a deep commitment to improving the auditory experience through its latest offerings,” explained Abaño-Robles.

To highlight the profound impact of acquiring an assistive listening device, Andrea Kyra Mahinay, a renowned commercial model, influencer and brand advocate for MHA, shared her inspiring story. She detailed her transition from coping with the difficulties posed by hearing loss to experiencing a world filled with clarity and equilibrium. Andrea even recounted the joy of fully enjoying a Taylor Swift concert, made possible by the advanced technology of Phonak hearing aids.

Tze Peng Chua, the managing director of Sonova Singapore, delved into the rich history of the brand, underscoring the collaborative endeavors that fuel Phonak’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the realm of hearing care.

MAKING CONVERSATIONS SHINE

THE Lumity series has positioned itself as an all-around hearing care solution by effectively addressing the diverse quality-of-life needs and varying degrees of hearing loss experienced by consumers.

Specifically tailored to navigate the intricate challenges that individuals encounter in their daily lives, Lumity shines with its distinctive feature: an ability to have a much-improved speech understanding, especially in noisy environments. Seamlessly integrating improved hearing into daily activities and conversations is the central ideology of an effortless auditory experience. Whether engaging in meaningful conversations or amid ambient noise, Phonak Lumity empowers users to concentrate on the sounds that truly matter, contributing significantly to an improved quality of life.

The hero product in the Lumity line is the Phonak Slim Lumity, an award-winning hearing aid with a sleek ergonomic design. It earned the prestigious title of Hearing Technology Innovator 2023 in the hearing aid design category as recognized by Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HTTM).

The modern and state-of-the-art design of Phonak Slim is crafted to naturally match the contour of the ears, serving not only clinical purposes but also as a stylish hearing solution, combining functionality and style in one powerful device. Phonak Slim addresses the stigma toward traditional bulky design by bringing in sleek and stylish-looking hearing aids. The Phonak Slim is a unique, premium device available in four colors to match individual styles and boost confidence.

The Phonak Slim seamlessly integrates with the myPhonak app and Bluetooth-enabled devices, enhancing your connection to the surrounding world. The myPhonak app is designed for ease of use and offers several valuable features along with customization options. It empowers you to manage your hearing experience actively, supports your well-being, and effortlessly complements your daily routine. The latest update introduces Optional Two-Factor Authentication for enhanced security and a new Widget for swift navigation to your favorite app features. It establishes a direct link with your Phonak hearing aids, offering a tailored hearing experience.

As a testament to its commitment to expanding its offering to the ever-changing consumer needs, the Lumity series also introduces the Phonak Naida Lumity, referred to as one of its most powerful hearing aids tailored for moderate to severe hearing loss. With customizable settings for specific listening situations and improved noise cancellation, it promises resilience in virtually every scenario.

Phonak Audéo Life Lumity also stood out as one of the best-selling products from Manila Hearing Aid. It holds the distinction of being the world’s first waterproof rechargeable hearing aid and pioneering the new SmartSpeech technology. As an addition to the Lumity lineup, the Phonak CROS Lumity is built for individuals facing unaidable hearing loss in one ear. This model seamlessly integrates with compatible Phonak hearing aids, amplifying environmental awareness by transmitting sounds from the unaidable ear to the hearing aid-fitted good ear, resulting in an uninterrupted listening experience.

Following the launch, Sng LayChoo, senior audiologist and brand champion for Phonak Asia, guided us through a demonstration of the Phonak Lumity Slim. She also introduced us to “Roger,” an innovative wireless technology designed to transmit speech directly to hearing aids and cochlear implants, effortlessly bridging the gap created by distance and ambient noise.

Roger microphones, functioning akin to an additional auditory input, significantly enhance the ability of individuals with hearing loss to engage in learning, working and social activities with ease. This technology creates a seamless connection, transmitting the speaker’s voice from a Roger microphone directly to the listener’s hearing device. Although it is not required to be used with the Phonak devices, the Roger mic works best for meetings, conferences and making presentations allowing the user to focus on every conversation.

Our “ears-on” experience extended to a guided city tour of Cebu, wearing the Phonak Slim. The hearing aids remarkably isolated background noise, enabling us to concentrate on our tour guide’s narrative despite being 10-15 meters away. LayChoo explained that with a clear line of sight, the hearing aids could effectively capture the transmission from the Roger microphone from as far as 20 meters.

Our unique experience concluded with a “silent” yoga session the next day. Again, equipped with the Phonak Slim, we listened to the yoga teacher who voiced her instructions via the Roger microphone, ensuring that we were the only ones to hear her voice, so as not to disturb the other guests during the very early morning.

With the launch of the Lumity series in the Philippine market this month, Manila Hearing Aid and Phonak are poised to redefine excellence in the hearing care sector by providing tailored hearing solutions for every individual’s needs. This initiative reaffirms Manila Hearing Aid’s commitment to enhancing the holistic well-being of Filipinos through superior hearing care solutions.

For more information, visit www.manilahearingaid.com.ph.