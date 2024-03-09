UST goes for 5-0

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas tries to extend its perfect run to five matches as it plays rebuilding Ateneo, while Adamson University and Far Eastern University collide with the fourth spot at stake in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

The Tigresses, who are enjoying their finest start since winning the first six assignments in the 2010-11 season, are not taking the Blue Eagles lightly in the 2 p.m. match.

Ateneo, which has a 1-3 slate, is coming off a tough 12-25, 22-25, 19-25 loss to defending champion La Salle a week ago.

The Lady Falcons and the Lady Tamaraws, who sit in fourth in fifth spots with 2-2 and 2-3 records, collide at 4 p.m. with the winner moving in the upper half of the standings.

As the end of the first round draws closer, Brazilian coach Sergio Veloso hopes that the Blue Eagles have already adopted his program to move up to the standings.

“Now it’s time to prove the system. Now it’s the time to confirm what you learned before the tournament,” said Veloso.

UST showed toughness in victories against the league’s last two champions National University and De La Salle, as well as in last week’s 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-7 win over traditional rival FEU.

The Lady Tamaraws are coming off back-to-back losses at the hands of the Tigresses and the Lady Bulldogs.

FEU is up for another tough opponent in Adamson, last season’s third placer which is fresh from a 25-19, 25-19, 26-28, 29-27 conquest of University of the East.

“They are a very good team,” Lady Falcons coach JP Yude said. “But we must do our job for them really.”

“We must work hard for it. We have five days preparation so we must work for it para ready kami sa laban namin sa kanila,” the newly-minted UAAP high school girls volleyball champion mentor added.

Adamson has alternated losses and wins in the first four matches.

In the men’s division, FEU seeks to bounce back from its five-set loss to holders NU as it tangles with Adamson at 12 noon, while UST tries to check a two-match slide against Ateneo at 10 a.m.