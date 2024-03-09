Unlock exclusive HBO GO’s Wonka goodies and more with Globe upgrade offer

Inspired by the success of the film Wonka, which captivated global audiences when it was released in December, Globe At Home is offering its postpaid subscribers a complimentary viewing experience via HBO GO and special goodies when they upgrade their plans online at glbe.co/GAHPlanUpgradeForm.

Starting March 8, customers who upgrade to GFiber Plan 2699 will enjoy an array of benefits, including a free 12-month HBO GO subscription, valued at P1,190, along with exclusive Wonka merchandise which includes a beanie, shirt, and tote bag, for a limited time only.

“With Globe At Home, our mission is to provide more than just a connection—we aim to deliver premium services and delighters to our customers. We understand that the home is where connections matter most, and we are dedicated to ensuring that our customers enjoy a seamless experience and get added perks when they upgrade to our VIP plans,” said Abigail Cardino, vice president and head of brand management, broadband business at Globe.

“Whether it’s streaming your favorite shows or watching together as a family, we’re here to elevate your home connectivity experience and provide access to world-class content from HBO GO.”

GFiber Plan 2699 not only offers speeds of up to 600Mbps but also includes numerous perks, such as a WiFi 6 modem, Disney+ Annual Premium Plan, a 12-month Prime Video subscription, a 12-month KonsultaMD subscription, a P1,000 Razer Gold voucher, and a one-time free Globe Home Squad visit to assist you in personalizing various intelligent home setups or developing custom network configurations based on your needs.

This package is designed to cater to the evolving needs of accomplished home builders and heads of households, enhancing their digital lifestyle and connectivity experience.

Customers interested in upgrading their Globe At Home plan to take advantage of this limited-time offer can do so by upgrading online at glbe.co/GAHPlanUpgradeForm from March 8 to 31, 2024.