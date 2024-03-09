UE adds Kurashiki Ablaze assistant, player to coaching staff

University of the East announces the addition of Kurashiki Ablaze assistant coach Shota Sato and opposite spiker Asaka Tamaru to the Lady Warriors coaching staff.

The move comes in light of Head Coach Jerry Yee’s suspension from UAAP competition for the remainder of Season 86.

Sato, who served as the assistant coach for Kurashiki Ablaze, a team that dominated the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference under the guidance of Hideo Suzuki.

Sato, will now take on the role of Head Consultant for the Lady Warriors.

Alongside him, Asaka Tamaru, recognized for her outstanding performance as the First Best Opposite Spiker in the same conference, will step into the position of Assistant Coach.

The Lady Warriors’ coaching staff, which already boasts Obet Vital, Stephanie Cholico, Allan Mendoza, Ludio Dulce, Gregory Ericta, John Paul Martires, and Jelai Gajero, welcomes Sato and Tamaru with open arms.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Head Consultant Shota Sato and Assistant Coach Asaka Tamaru to UE. Witnessing their prowess in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference has us eager to absorb their knowledge,” stated Lady Warriors team manager Jared Lao.

“With Coach Jerry temporarily away, they take the reins, and the players are excited. As the saying goes, ‘It ain’t over ’til it’s over,’ and under their leadership, we’re ready for the journey ahead.”

Sato and Tamaru, who arrived in the country last Thursday, will make their coaching debuts on Sunday, March 10, when the UE Lady Warriors face National University Lady Bulldogs at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.