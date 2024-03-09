Strong quake offshore Davao Oriental sends mild tremor inland

DAVAO CITY – A strong undersea earthquake late afternoon Friday sent mild shaking in parts of Davao Region although a few places near the Davao Gulf felt it at strong intensity 4.

Although the earthquake occurred 149 kilometers to the sea southeast of Governor Generoso town of Davao Oriental, its magnitude 6.1 at a depth of 105 kilometers from the epicenter did not warrant an issuance of a tsunami alert, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake occurred at 5:11 pm and the Phivolcs listed only Malungon town of Sarangani of having experienced an intensity 4 with no damage expected to any part of the affected places.