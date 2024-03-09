RoadTo100: Mapúa U turns 99, continues to build future thru world-class education

WHILE digital globalization and technology may have transformed the way the world does business, they have also led to more cutthroat competition. Apart from companies and professionals who feel the pressure, schools are hard-pressed to produce future-ready workers who can competently take on jobs that have yet to exist, but will be essential later.

Fortunately, higher education institutions like Mapúa University have the foresight to gird-up their students for disruptive yet inevitable scenarios like the Fourth Industrial Revolution years prior.

Founded by renowned architect Don Tomas Mapúa in 1925, the country’s leading engineering and technological school has been at the forefront of education. From introducing Architecture and Civil Engineering courses in the said year to becoming the first private institution that taught Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering in the 1940s, to lead consistently in the board examinations and surpassing the national passing percentage for Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, and Mining Engineering courses since the 1970s, the university effortlessly gained a reputation for high-quality education and capable graduates.

Through the years, it upgraded and updated its course offerings, curriculum, faculty, facilities and resources, digital capabilities, and research focus to ensure that the knowledge it imparted was relevant, forward-looking, and at par with global standards. Its promise to deliver world-class education soon led to its inclusion among the world’s best universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023. It also performed remarkably for the fifth consecutive year in the THE University Impact Rankings, as it landed in the 801-1,000 bracket for its commitment to addressing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.