Restos not affected by new rules on Service Charge law

MANY local restaurants are chill about the expanded coverage rules on the Service Charge law, as they mostly have regular employees, not contractuals. However, a few of them may also stop collecting service charge (SC) and instead give their employees a share of the restaurant sales, like a commission.

There were 25,642 restaurants and food kiosks in the Philippines in 2021, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Chef Robby Goco, who pioneered Greek cuisine through Cyma restaurants, told the BusinessMirror, “The reason we have service charge is that most employees are paid minimum wage. A share of the service charge gives them a higher take-home pay.” He added though, “Many restaurants, like ours, actually have regular employees. We don’t hire through agencies. And we’ve always given our employees a share of the service charge.”

The same is true with the The Moment Group, which operates popular restaurants, such as Manam, Din Tai Fung, 8 Cuts Burgers, Ooma, among others. In a Viber message, the Group’s co-founder and managing partner Eliza Antonino said, “[The new SC rules] won’t affect us. We don’t have contractual or agency-hired employees in any of our restaurants. We have always distributed the service charge [with our employees] as the law tells us to.”

Sales commission, instead

For his part, Chef Myke “Tatung” Sarthou (Azadore, Pandan Asian Café) said, “For small businesses like ours we rarely have agency-hired workers and few casual staff, so we manage to include them in the distribution of the SC. However, for large-scale operators, it’s a different story.” Many hotels, for instance, also operate their own restaurants staffed by agency-hired kitchen staff and chefs.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on February 19 began implementing Department Order 242-2024, which instructs hotel, restaurants, and similar establishments to include casual, contractual, and agency-hired employees in the distribution of the service charge.

Many hotels oppose the revised rules due to the more difficult administrative procedure in computing the share of contractual employees, who have varying work hours. Hotel operators also believe they will now have an even harder time retaining good employees as the latter’s take-home pay will be reduced by 30-40 percent, with more non-regular employees getting a share from the pooled SC. (See, “Service charge must not be used as ‘reward’ to keep good hotel staff—DOLE,” in the BusinessMirror, March 5, 2024.)

Despite being unaffected by the new DOLE order, Goco said his restaurants will do away with the service charge and just give their employees a “sales commission,” or a portion of the restaurant’s sales. To do this, they will have to increase the prices of their dishes by 10 percent, “and we will make sure what our employees were receiving as shares of the SC before, will be the same under the sales commission scheme.”

Over 272K work in restos, food kiosks

Based on their internal computations, “If we increase our prices by 10 percent, then take out the SC, then allot 8.5 percent as sales commission and 1 percent service retention [for breakages, theft, etc.], our value-added tax output will increase by 10 percent, but our income tax will decrease. Dine-in guests will just pay 2-percent more on their total bill. Employees will still take home the same pay,” Goco explained.

But with the new scheme, their restaurants’ expenses will also increase by 10 percent as they pay higher commissions to food delivery companies, rent (usually a percentage of their gross sales), senior citizen and PWD discounts, credit card discount, along with taxes and licenses. “In our specific case, owners will just get 1 percent less vs what they currently receive,” he said.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s Annual Survey of Philippine Business and Industry of 2021, there were 272,194 workers employed by the restaurants and food kiosks, but it did not indicate whether these were regular or casual/contractual employees.

The subsector recorded a total revenue of P438.43 billion and total expense of P391.48 billion in 2021. The same data indicates restaurants and food kiosks generated P2.21 billion in e-commerce sales, accounting for some 54 percent of total e-commerce sales of the food and accommodations sector in 2021.