PSC taps MASTS for grassroots sports program strengthening in Mindanao

The Philippine Sports Commission continues its on-ground visits in the Mindanao region as part of its commitment in intensifying the national grassroots sports program delivered across all islands of the nation.

Commissioner Edward Hayco, who oversees the agency’s grassroots development program, spoke in front of sports leaders at the National Grassroots Sports Summit Workshop conducted by the Mindanao Association of State Tertiary Schools Inc. (MASTS) at the Josefina H. Cerilles State College in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Hayco encouraged the 35-member institution of MASTS to be one of the PSC’s arm in implementing the national grassroots initiative program by being the regional training hub for young athletes on the way up to their dream of being part of the national pool.

“We believe that future Olympians do not only come from Manila, most of them can be discovered from the outskirts away from the city,” Hayco said.

He stressed that this will open wider opportunities for young athletes who excelled from major competitions like the Batang Pinoy, Philippine National Games, and Palarong Pambansa.

Sports leaders were also taught extra miles like building a network among the local government unit for sourcing funds and lobbying a locally-based grassroots program for its continuity and expansion all throughout the years.

“We’re teaching them to be complete-package sports leaders and to be aware that you don’t need to be a high-ranking sports official to nurture an Olympian,” Hayco stated.

Last January, Chairman Richard Bachmann made dialogues among certain sports stakeholders in six Mindanaoan cities like Davao City, Cotabato City, Iligan City, Marawi City, and Ozamis and Tangub City in Misamis Occidental for improving regional sports facilities available for all Mindanaoans, and promotion of peace and inclusivity through sports.