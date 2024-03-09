PSA: Over 1-M women left workforce in January as holiday spending wanes

Over a million women left the workforce in January as opportunities linked to holiday spending dwindled, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA reported that there were 2.15 million Filipinos who were considered unemployed in January 2024. There was a 228,000 decline in the ranks of jobless Pinoys in January.

However, PSA data also showed persons in the Labor Force contracted 1.64 million to 48.09 million in January 2024 compared to 49.73 million in January 2023. There was an even larger decline of 1.8 million compared to October 2023’s 49.89 million.

“Ang nakikita na rason, ang nagbigay ng rason dito ay yun nga yung household duties. Mga 1 million yun. Plus schooling, mga 500,000. So, bulk of this, sinasabi nila household duties and schooling, mga 1.5 million na kaagad dun sa 1.8 million,” National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said.

Disaggregated by sex, majority of those who dropped out of the labor force were women at 1.56 million, Mapa said. Male workers who left the labor force only reached 875,000.

The labor force participation of women only reached 49.3 percent, not even half the women aged 15 to 64 years who could work. Most of these women who dropped out of the labor force were also young or in their prime.

Nearly half a million women or 470,000 were between the ages of 15 and 24 years old, while another 393,000 women aged 25 to 34 years old left the workforce.

“Yung actual economic opportunity ang magti-trigger noon (increase or decrease in women’s participation). So, nakikita natin yun na pag medyo maganda yung economic activities, ay dumadami yung ating kababaihan na nagpaparticipate sa labor force. Ganoon din sa kalalakihan. But ano yun, mas nakikita natin yung increase doon sa kababaihan,” Mapa explained.

Meanwhile, the PSA reported that in terms of average daily basic pay, women were paid more than men, based on the January Labor Force Survey results.

Data obtained from the PSA showed the average daily basic pay of women reached P610, while men only received P582 in January 2024.

However, this does not mean women workers were better paid in general. The PSA said the average daily basic pay of women in the Armed Forces pulled up the average pay of women.

Based on the latest data from PSA, workers in the Armed Forces were among the top five major occupations that received the highest average daily basic pay.

The average daily basic pay of workers in the Armed Forces reached P1,088 in January 2024, making workers in this occupation the third highest paid nationwide.

The top occupations who received the largest average wages were managers with P1,221 followed by professionals, P1,115.

PSA said technicians and associate professionals followed after the military with an average daily basic pay of P780 followed by clerical support workers, P710 per day.

Occupations with the lowest average daily basic pay were elementary occupations with P402; skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers, P417; and service and sales workers, P508 in January 2024.

Other occupations with low pay are craft and related trade workers who received an average daily basic pay of P533 and plant and machine operators and assemblers, P556 in January 2024.