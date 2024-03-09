Possible partnership

`

Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Jarosław Szczepankiewicz of Poland (seated, second from right) visited the University of the Cordilleras in Baguio City to explore possibilities of cooperation with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Office or Unesco’s European Regional Centre for Ecohydrology of the Polish Academy of Sciences.

The envoy introduced a concept of simultaneous improvement of water, biodiversity, benefits for society and resilience to climate change to achieve integrated urban water management in the highlands.

FB: PL IN THE PHILIPPINES

Image credits: FB: PL IN THE PHILIPPINES



