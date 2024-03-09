PHL foreign reserves settle at $102.671 billion in February

The government’s foreign currency debt payments caused the country’s gross international reserves (GIR) to decline in February 2024, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The data showed the country’s GIR reached $102.671 billion as of February 2024, lower than the $103.27 billion posted at the end of January 2024.

However, compared to the previous year, the country’s GIR in February was higher than the $98.216 billion posted at the end of February 2023.

“The month-on-month decrease in the GIR level reflected mainly the National Government’s [NG] payments of its foreign currency debt obligations,” BSP said.

The BSP also said the net international reserves slightly decreased by $0.02 billion to $102.66 billion as of end-February 2024 from the end-January 2024 level of $102.68 billion.

This refers to the difference between the BSP’s reserve assets (GIR) and reserve liabilities, which are short-term foreign debt and credit and loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Nonetheless, BSP said, the latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.7 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

By convention, BSP said the GIR is viewed to be adequate if it can finance at least three-months’ worth of the country’s imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

Further, the data showed that the GIR is about six times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.9 times based on residual maturity.

Short-term debt based on residual maturity refers to outstanding external debt with original maturity of one year or less, plus principal payments on medium- and long-term loans of the public and private sectors falling due within the next 12 months.

The level of GIR, in a particular period, is considered adequate, if it provides at least 100 percent cover for the payment of the country’s foreign liabilities, public and private, falling due within the immediate 12-month period.

Image credits: Mdvedwards | Dreamstime.com





