PH welcomes World Aquatics delegates

CAPAS, TARLAC – The Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) welcomed the arrival of World Aquatics (WA) delegates headed by President Capt. Husain Al-Musallam on Thursday to witness the ongoing 11th Asian Age Group Championship at the New Clark City Aquatics Center here.

The WA head was accompanied by Executive Assistant El Chaykh and Wissam Trkmani when they arrived at the Clark International Airport. Welcoming them were officials of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) led by PAI President Miko Vargas and Secretary-General Eric Buhain.

The group immediately proceeded to the competition venue built in 2019 for the country’s hosting of the Southeast Asian Games.

Having a world-class facility and sound leadership in the PAI, Asia Aquatics Executive Director Farid Fatahian said he looks forward to the Philippines hosting another Asian-level competition.

Buhain expressed his heartfelt gratitude with the support of the international swimming community.

The two-time Olympian and SEA Games swimming icon said the event is a shot in arms in PAI’s effort to strengthen the country’s grassroots development program and rebuild the local swimming image and pride before the international community.

“We’re getting back there—one step at a time. Hindi naman nakukuha ang success overnight, but we’re trying our best to make the best out of the opportunity na makukuha natin,” said Buhain, the Batangas 1st District Congressman.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan was formally crowned as champion in the artistic swimming competition winning five more gold medals at the close of the competition Wednesday night.

Artyom Tomchishin and Zhansaya Shaukenova scored 124.7625 points to beat teammates Zhansaya Abdykadyr and Svyatoslav (99.3708) for the gold medal in the mixed duet 12 and under event. Kazakhstan also ruled the mixed team 12 and under, 13-15, junior 15-19, and mixed acrobatic junior 15-19.

Kazakhstan finished with nine golds, six silvers and one bronze in the tournament organized by Philippine Aquatics, Inc. and supported by MVP Sports Foundation, Pinay In Action, the Philippine Olympic Committee, and the Philippine Sports Commission.

China was second with three golds, four silver and one bronze followed by Uzbekistan (2-2-6), Thailand (1-3-2), Japan (1-0-0), Singapore (0-1-2), and Malaysia (0-0-1).

Currently, water polo is ongoing and will culminate on Saturday.