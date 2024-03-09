Petecio sustains winning but 4 boxers fall in fifth day

DAY five turned out to be sour for Filipino boxers who lost four boxers and left Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio standing at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the boxing competitions for Paris 2024 at the Maria Piantanida Sports Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

Petecio, 31, advanced to the Round of 16 of women’s featherweight division by beating Romanian Maria Claudia Nechita via 5-0 unanimous decision to face next German Nancy Canan Tas who stopped Vietnamese Nguyen Huyen Tran in the Round of 32.

“Nesthy [Petecio] seems to be in good form in her first two bouts as she was able to dominate and put both opponents in the canvas,” Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) Secretary-General Marcus Jarwin Manalo told BusinessMirror through a message.

But Petecio’s weight class, according to Manalo, has been trimmed to two Olympic quotas — meaning to say she needs to win a silver or gold to qualify for an Olympic slot in the women’s featherweight.

“She has the toughest task here because there are only two Olympic quotas available in her weight class in this tournament, but she is very capable of getting it done.”

Four Filipinos, however, joined women’s middleweight Hergie Bacyadan and lightweight Risa Pasuit in the sideline as Mark Ashley Fajardo, Claudine Veloso, Ronald Chavez Jr and John Marvin suffered unfortunate setbacks.

Fajardo lost to Colombia’s Jose Fory via 2-3 split decision despite his knockdown score in the round of 32, while Chavez Jr. beaten Zevad Eashash of Jordan via referee stopped contest in super lightweight clash and John Marvin lost to Togo’s Kevin Kuadjovi.