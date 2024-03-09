PBBM to visit Germany, Czech Republic next week

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will be pushing for stronger maritime, labor, and business ties with Germany and the Czech Republic during his visit to Europe next week.

“These trips are all in support of the President’s development agenda for the well being of our country and the progress of the Filipinos,” Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Assistant Secretary Maria Elena P. Algabre said in a news conference in Malacañang Friday.

The President will be on a working visit in Germany on March 12 and 13, 2024, upon the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

While in Germany, Marcos will witness the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI), which will facilitate maritime trade and mobility of Philippine and German-owned commercial vessels.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the German Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training will also be signing a cooperation program on technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

Labor agreement

Algabre said the President is then scheduled to a state visit at the Czech Republic on March 14 and 15, 2024 where he will meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, as well as the heads of the Czech parliament: the Senate President Miloš Vystrčil and the president of the Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

During the state visit, a joint communique will be signed for the establishment of a labor consultations mechanism, which aims to enhance cooperation between the Philippines and the Czech Republic for the safe and orderly migration of Filipino workers, as well as for the provision of higher protection of their rights and welfare.

“There are also other agreements in the pipeline that we are closely working on with the Czech side,” Algabre said.

Currently, the Czech Republic has an annual quota of accepting 5,000 overseas Filipino overseas workers (OFW), which it is set to increase to 10,000 by May.

Algabre said the European country is opening its doors to more OFWs due to its booming tourism sector.

Expanded defense agreement

Defense matters and preserving rules-based order, Algabre said, will also be discussed by the President while he is in Germany and the Czech Republic.

“For Germany, we already have a defense cooperation agreement. It is primarily…it was signed in 1974 if I may but it focused initially on training of our armed forces. So now, we would like to convey our interest to expand the cooperation,” Algabre said.

“With the Czech Republic, we are also exploring/discussing with them on how we can also expand cooperation in areas including defense,” she added.

Both countries, Algabre said, have expressed their support for the Philippines amid its ongoing maritime territorial dispute with China in the West Philippine Sea.

Investment deals

Marcos will also be attending business forums in both countries, where partnership agreements will be signed, and meet with major companies to discuss investment opportunities.

“There are [scheduled] meetings with the companies that are interested in renewable energy, in manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace and innovation,” Algabre said.

The President will also meet with members of the Filipino communities in Germany and the Czech Republic to keep them abreast of the developments in the country.

Germany hosts 36,000 Filipinos, while the Filipino community in the Czech Republic comprises around 7,000 members.

Image credits: AP/Aaron Favila





