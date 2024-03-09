Papal Nuncio, the ‘happy’ witness

THE Rotary Club of Manila (RCM) hosted its 31st Weekly Membership Meeting on March 7, 2024, at the Manila Polo Club, featuring His Excellency, the Most Rev. Charles John Brown, the Papal Nuncio to the Philippines. His Excellency’s presence provided a unique opportunity for RCM members to discuss the rich Catholicism in the Philippines, in time with the Lenten season.

In his address, His Excellency remarked, “The Catholic faith in the Philippines is part of your DNA, with 503 years of Catholic history. One of the impressive things to see here, for me as a Catholic and as a Nuncio, is the depth of Catholic faith here.”

The Papal Nuncio also highlighted the unique phenomenon of popular religiosity in the Philippines, stating, “And one of the interesting phenomena here that all of you Filipinos better know than I do is the core phenomenon of popular religiosity… Popular religiosity like Santo Niño, Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Peñafrancia, Simbang Gabi Masses, Santacruzan processions, all of those things are connected with the Catholic Church. It’s a kind of emanation of Catholic Faith. It’s a very special and precious gift that I am entirely in favor of.”

He also commended the Philippines for its beautiful Catholic tradition and culture, stating, “Your beautiful Catholic tradition, beautiful Catholic culture, are something that I applaud and that makes me very happy to see and to witness as a Nuncio.”

During the meeting, the Most Reverend Brown also engaged with RCM members, discussing various aspects of Catholicism sparking insightful dialogue and reflection.

The event highlighted RCM’s commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding on important issues facing society today.