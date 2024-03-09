Meralco power rate up in March due to transmission, ancillary charges hike

ELECTRICITY rates of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will slightly go up this month by P0.0229 per kilowatt hour (kWh), bringing overall rate for a typical household to P11.9397 per kWh this month from P11.9168 per kWh in February.

Meralco attributed the rate hike to an increase in transmission charge amounting to P0.3976 per kWh for residential customers due to higher ancillary service charges, which more than tripled this month and now account for around 52 percent of total transmission costs.

The utility firm earlier expected power rates to go down this month due to lower generation charge.

Meralco reported that generation charge indeed went down by P0.3518 per kWh but this was not enough to offset the upward adjustment in transmission charge.

Charges from Power Supply Agreements (PSA) went down by P0.3045 per kWh mainly due to lower energy payments for the South Premier Power Corp. (SPPC) emergency PSAs and the resumption of operations of the San Buenaventura Power Ltd. Co. (SBPL) power plant after undergoing scheduled maintenance.

Charges from Independent Power Producers (IPP) similarly decreased by P0.1443 per kWh, already reflecting deductions of incremental gas costs for FGPC–Sta. Rita under its new Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA), as directed by the Energy Regulatory Commission. These were equivalent to generation charge reductions of P0.0447 per kWh and P0.0866 per kWh for the January and February 2024 supply months, respectively.

Charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) went down by P0.1131 per kWh as the supply situation improved. Average capacity on outage in the Luzon grid decreased by more than 300MW.

PSAs, IPPs, and WESM accounted for 51 percent, 27 percent and 22 percent, respectively, of Meralco’s total energy requirement for this period.

Other charges also registered a net decrease of P0.0229 per kWh. Pass-through charges for generation and transmission are paid by Meralco to the power suppliers and the grid operator, respectively, while taxes, universal charges, and the Feed-In Tariff Allowance (FIT-All) are all remitted to the government.

Meralco’s distribution charge, on the other hand, has not moved since the P0.0360 per kWh reduction for a typical residential customer beginning August 2022.

“Our earlier projection of a lower generation charge would have resulted to lower overall rates. However, the steep upward adjustment in the transmission charge effectively wiped out the reduction in generation charges causing a slight uptick in overall rates,” said Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga.

As summer approaches, Meralco reminded the general public to continue practicing energy efficiency for better management of their consumption, which historically rises by 10 to 40 percent during this period.

To better manage their electricity use, Meralco encourages its customers to use its Appliance Calculator (AppCal) available in the Meralco Mobile App. The AppCal provides information on the power consumption of various gadgets and major household appliances.

