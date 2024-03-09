Malaysia embassy, Malabon City lead cross-cultural art program

THE Malaysian Embassy led the staging of a cross-cultural art program designed for artists, youth and educators to discover new cultures and traditions.

Dubbed “SENISKWELA,” the program was held last February 26 at the Tinajeros National High School in Malabon City, in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, Artdialogo Asia and the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Schools Division of Malabon City.

The program’s name is derived from the Bahasa Melayu term for art (seni) combined with the shortened Tagalog word for school (eskwela).

It featured a drawing-painting competition, art workshop, panel discussion and breakout sessions that served as platforms for collaboration, talent and leadership development, youth empowerment, and promotion of inclusive public and cultural diplomacy through an artistic and cultural education lens.

Ambassador Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino of Malaysia; Mayor Jeannie N. Sandoval of Malabon City; Dr. Cecille G. Carandang, CESO V who is the city’s Schools Division Superintendent; and Charter Club president Joan A. Lagunda graced the event.

Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Malaysia Maria Angela Ponce and Tunku Zain ‘Al-Abidin Tuanku Muhriz of the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs or IDEAS also sent their video messages for the event.

Top multiculturalism expert Dr. Asma Abdullah, Tourism Attaché Yazlina Yahya of the Malaysian Embassy, arts professors Helena Sharon Malins of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde and Martin Jerome G. Gil-Cruz of the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Paper Cutters Guild Philippines founder Alberto Magsumbol, as well as visual artists Micah Hilotin and Ethan David Dailo were among the speakers.

Tourism Malaysia’s booth showcased traditional Malaysian costumes for the students to try on and pose for pictures, as they learned more on Malaysian ornaments and crafts that were on display.

Malik also seized the opportunity to visit the DepEd’s district office, and learn about the La Princesa Tabacalera Elementary School’s mangrove-conservation program, learn about the city’s disaster-management system, as well as marvel the San Bartolome Church and Martinez house’s architecture.

Through SENISKWELA, the Embassy of Malaysia hopes the participants were able to gain exposure to help develop a better understanding of the world around them, including self and cultural awareness, as well as to learn to appreciate similarities and differences of Malaysia and the Philippines’s shared heritages, as both countries mark the 60th anniversary of their bilateral relations.