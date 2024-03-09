How vivo became portrait master of smartphones

Portrait photography stands as a timeless art form, capturing the essence and personality of individuals or groups within a single frame.

In this realm of artistic expression, vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has emerged as a pioneer, dedicated to providing users with unparalleled portrait experiences.

Explore the journey of how vivo ascended to become the portrait master of smartphones, tracing its evolution from humble beginnings to technological supremacy and diverse stylistic innovations.

vivo’s inspiration to portrait photography

Since the dawn of photography with the first-ever selfie by Robert Cornelius in 1839, portrait photography has evolved into a multifaceted discipline, rooted in the preservation of life’s moments.

vivo embraces this principle, aligning its vision with the essence of portrait photography. Central to vivo’s principle is the “888” concept, mirroring the rigorous standards of professional portrait photographers, requiring eight hours each of preparation, shooting, and editing.

Leveraging mobile imaging technology, vivo seamlessly integrates this meticulous process into the realm of smartphone photography.

Evolution of vivo’s portrait technology

Embarking on its portrait journey, vivo has achieved numerous milestones, reshaping the landscape of smartphone photography.

In 2015, vivo introduced a smart beauty algorithm, revolutionizing skin tone and texture reproduction.

In 2019, it unveiled the professional 50mm portrait camera, marking a pivotal step towards systematic exploration of professional-grade portraits.

In 2023, it showcased micron-level beautification effects in the V27 Series, coupled with the industry’s first night scene portrait fill light hardware, Aura Light, elevating smartphone photography to professional standards. The Aura Light can also be seen in the latest vivo V29 Series.



vivo V29 5G



vivo V29e 5G



Innovation of vivo’s Portrait System

Portrait photography encompasses a myriad of complexities, from subject composition to lighting and beyond. Recognizing this, vivo pioneers the “ultra-sensing portrait system,” comprising four key components:

Portrait analysis : Comprehensive subject perception and scene optimization.

: Comprehensive subject perception and scene optimization. Portrait clarity : Enhanced image quality through AI-powered hardware.

: Enhanced image quality through AI-powered hardware. Face beautification : Customizable beautification options catering to diverse preferences.

: Customizable beautification options catering to diverse preferences. Portrait bokeh: Precise and natural background blurring for immersive portraits.

Harnessing the synergy of these components, vivo cultivates distinctive portrait styles characterized by clear subjects, natural skin tones, and captivating transitions.

vivo’s portrait excellence

Driven by a commitment to user satisfaction, vivo continually refines its portrait flagship within the V Series, epitomizing excellence in smartphone portrait photography. With a rich history, cutting-edge technology, and innovative systems, vivo stands as the unrivaled portrait master of smartphones, poised for continual innovation and improvement.

Whether capturing selfies, group portraits, or artistic compositions, vivo offers a solution tailored to every need.