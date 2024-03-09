High Speed Hitters, 2 others out to stay in the mix 

PLDT, Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo, locked in a tight battle for the fourth spot, try to keep in step with each other as they face separate rivals in another weekend triple-header in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference prelims at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City on Saturday.

After a two-week foray at the Philsports Arena in Pasig, the league moves to the San Juan City venue with PLDT taking on a resurgent Capital1 side at 2 p.m. and Petro Gazz colliding with Akari at 4 p.m.

Chery Tiggo, its 2-0 romp halted by a 1-3 defeat to Choco Mucho last weekend, looks to bounce back against Farm Fresh in the 6 p.m. encounter.

Reeling from a crushing shutout loss to the Angels that snapped their 2-0 start, the High Speed Hitters try to regain momentum against the Solar Spikers, who scored a breakthrough win over the Strong Group Athletics last Tuesday.

Coach Rald Ricafort is expected to leverage the team’s bench depth against the Solar Spikers, one of the league’s two new teams. PLDT’s experienced players, including Savi Davison and fellow spikers Erika Santos, Jules Samonte and Fiola Ceballos and middles Majoy Baron and Jessey de Leon, aim to dominate their counterparts and nail a crucial victory.

Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb, however, is ready to spring surprises while hoping to draw the best from veterans Jorelle Singh, Arriane Layug, Patty Orendain and Heather Guino-o and emerging talents Janeca Lana, Cathrina Dizon and Shyra Umandal.

Akari, meanwhile, presents a challenge to the formidable Angels. Coming off a shutout win over the Foxies, the Chargers seek another win behind new additions Grethcel Soltones and Ced Domingo, who have quickly integrated into the team’s system, combining for 25 points in their last match.

But Petro Gazz showed its potential against PLDT as Brooke Van Sickle exploded for 23 points and Jonah Sabete and Remy Palma backed her up with 13 and nine points, respectively.

The Crossovers, on the other hand, are considered the slight favorites against the Foxies. Despite their defeat to the Flying Titans, the 2021 Open Conference champions try to assert their dominance with a roster featuring Mylene Paat, Ara Galang, Aby Maraño, Cza Carandang, Shaya Adorador, Cess Robles, Pauline Gaston and the Laure sisters, Eya and EJ.

Farm Fresh, which previously routed Capital1 in three last Feb. 29 to even its card at 1-1, is optimistic despite a recent setback against the Chargers. Coach Jerry Yee looks to draw solid performances from the young crew, led by Trisha Tubu, Chinnie Arroyo and Alyssa Bertolano with support from Kate Santiago, Caitlyn Viray and setter Louie Romero.