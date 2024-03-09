Grab helps thousands of Filipinos with Valentine’s Day plans

Delivering on its promise of safe, reliable, and value-driven transportation and on-demand deliveries, Grab proved to be an effective wingman for Filipinos last Valentine’s Day. Thousands of Filipino couples relied on GrabCar, GrabFood and GrabMart to create their own unique and special kilig celebrations.

This trend enabled the leading superapp to fulfill its highest number of bookings for GrabCar in 2024. Furthermore, GrabFood and GrabMart have both completed record-high number of orders since their respective launches in the Philippines, observing a significant increase in demand not only in Metro Manila but also in cities beyond the capital on February 14, 2024.

Grab Philippines chief operating officer Ronald Roda emphasized Grab’s unique position as a leading superapp and its capacity to meet consumer demand for above-par services. “It is a rare opportunity for a company to be a part of thousands of stories being created by consumers. To be able to power plans around special moments is a responsibility we gladly take. And we fulfill this by leveraging our state-of-the-art technology and platform, and expansive ecosystem of merchants-, delivery-, and driver-partners—empowering every consumer to grab the day with every meal delivered and destination reached,” Roda notes.

Grab has just recently made its ride-hailing services accessible to more Filipinos with the launch of GrabCar Saver, a more affordable transport option on the Grab app. For a slightly longer waiting time, GrabCar Saver passengers can enjoy fares that are up to 15 percent cheaper than a regular GrabCar ride.

The recent Grab Food & Grocery Trends Report revealed that Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest holidays on the Grab platform, with a peak in demand continuing for up to five days following the actual holiday. Sweets and pastry shops on GrabFood were in for a [sugar] rush as top orders on the platform were cupcakes, whole cakes, ice cream and desserts, and baked goods and pastries. GrabMart also played a crucial role in keeping the romance alive by meeting the high demand for top orders such as flowers, meat, wine and homeware.

Grab’s Dine-In feature has also experienced a surge in voucher purchases on Valentine’s Day. Serving as a digital foodie guide, Dine-In effectively helps customers in discovering restaurants within their vicinity, while also providing them a suite of exclusive discounts they can claim during their actual dine-in transaction.

“It’s easier and more convenient to turn plans into actual dates through superapps like Grab—not to mention the cost-effectiveness it offers. With the savings I got through Dine-In, I was able to make my date with my partner more special by adding a few more additional twists to our celebration,” shares college student Pat.