‘Gibo’ says CADC to protect entire PHL, along with EEZ

The Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC), which is now being undertaken by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), aims to protect the country’s entire territory along with its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“In plain language, we are developing our capability to protect and secure our entire territory and EEZ in order to ensure that our people and all the generations of Filipinos to come shall freely reap and enjoy the bounties of the natural resources that are rightfully ours within our domain,” Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. said in a statement Friday.

He added that the CADC is a “strategic action” and will not need constant directives to carry out.

The DND chief earlier introduced the CADC during a January forum with foreign journalists.

“I, thus, urge our commanders and units in the AFP to exert all efforts to operationalize the CADC,” Teodoro said.

Earlier, the DND upheld its mandate to secure the sovereignty of the state and integrity of the national territory as enshrined in the Philippine Constitution.

“As such, we are pursuing a CADC to address our vulnerabilities and enhance our capability to defend our national interest through certain long term plans, which include upgrades in our facilities and deployment of personnel,” it added.