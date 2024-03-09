DTI urged to beef up watch against possible profiteering amid El Niño

The Task Force El Niño, which is chaired by Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr., requested the Department of Trade and (DTI) to tighten up their price and supply monitoring operations to protect consumers from possible profiteering amid the onslaught of the weather phenomenon.

“Let us ensure that [an] adequate supply of basic necessities and goods are available to the general public, especially those in areas hardest affected by El Niño,” the defense chief said in a statement Thursday night.

Teodoro said this is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s marching orders to ensure that there will be no manipulation of basic goods and commodities.

“We must continue and intensify our close watch over possible fluctuation of prices and supply of basic goods,” he added.

The defense chief noted that such efforts are necessary as there may be some unscrupulous individuals and groups that will attempt to take advantage of the prevailing abnormal weather phenomenon.

Under President Marcos’ Executive Order No. 53, which directs the government to streamline, reactivate, and reconstitute the old El Niño task forces under EO No. 16 (s. 2001) and Memorandum Order No. 38 (s. 2019), Teodoro was appointed chairperson of the task force, with Science and Technology Secretary Renato U. Solidum designated as co-chairperson.

Signed on January 19, 2024, President Marcos’ EO directs the task force to develop a comprehensive disaster preparedness and rehabilitation plan for El Niño and La Niña to provide “systematic, holistic, and results-driven interventions” to help the public cope and minimize their devastating effects.

The President also designated the following officials as task force members: Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, Secretary of Agriculture Francis Tiu Laurel Jr., Secretary of Health Teodoro J. Herbosa, and Secretary of National Economic and Development Authority Arsenio M. Balisacan.

The DTI regularly publishes the latest suggested retail price (SRP) bulletin of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs) to inform and guide producers, manufacturers, traders, dealers, sellers, retailers, and consumers.

NDRRMC: El Niño agri damage climbs to P1.2B

Agriculture damage amid the ongoing El Niño weather phenomenon has now reached P1,236,853,305.08 in six regions, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported in its update late Thursday.

Regions whose agriculture had so far had taken a hit in the ongoing El Niño were identified as Regions 1, 2, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Regions 6, and 9.

Most of the damage was sustained by Region 6, which recorded P678,705,381.73, followed by Mimaropa at P319, 755,957.97 and Region 2 with P180,473, 413.82.

Meanwhile, Region 1 reported agriculture damage amounting to P54,450,077, followed by Calabarzon at P2,750,947.56 and Region 9 with P717,527.

The NDRRMC also estimated affected crop areas at 26,731.4 hectares as of this update.

Meanwhile, the number of affected farmers and fisherfolk were placed at 29,409.