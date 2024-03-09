`

Today’s front page, Friday, March 8, 2024

Drama vs. drinking

Students from Jose P. Laurel Sr. High School in Project 4, Quezon City enact dramatic lessons on underage drinking risks from the educators of Smashed Ph—a global alcohol education and attitudinal change program.

It is being delivered to the country by PETA-Plus—an adjunct business-expansion unit of the Philippine Educational Theater Association.

Originally developed by Collingwood Learning in the United Kingdom and supported by Diageo, Smashed was created in collaboration with young people, combining drama with interactive workshops to help them understand facts, causes, and consequences of underage drinking.

Photo by NONOY LACZA

Image credits: NONOY LACZA



