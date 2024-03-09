Domestic liquidity grows 6% to P17 trillion in January–BSP data

The country’s domestic liquidity reached P17 trillion in January 2024, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

This marked a 6 percent growth rate compared to January 2023, but slower than the 6.2 percent posted in December 2023.

On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, BSP said M3 or domestic liquidity decreased by about 0.4 percent.

“Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to ensure that domestic liquidity conditions remain consistent with the prevailing stance of monetary policy, in line with the BSP’s price and financial stability objectives,” BSP said.

The data showed domestic claims expanded by 9.8 percent year-on-year in January from 9.2 percent in the previous month.

BSP said claims on the private sector grew by 8.8 percent. This was the same rate of growth in December.

It increased on the back of higher bank lending to non-financial private corporations and households.

“Consumer loans to residents rose by 25.2 percent in January from 23.9 percent in December, driven by the sustained increase in credit card and motor vehicle loans as well as salary-based general purpose consumption loans,” BSP said in a separate statement.

The data also showed net claims on the central government also rose by 15.9 percent from 14.3 percent due in part to the decline in the deposits of the National Government with the BSP.

Net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms rose by 4.4 percent year-on-year in January from 4.6 percent in December.

The BSP’s NFA grew by 5.4 percent. Meanwhile, the NFA of banks contracted on account of higher bills payable.

Bank lending

The BSP data showed outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks (U/KBs) grew 7.8 percent year-on-year in January 2024 from 7.1 percent in December 2023.

“On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, outstanding universal and commercial bank loans, net of RRPs [reverse repurchases], rose by 0.8 percent,” BSP said.

Outstanding loans to residents, net of RRPs, went up by 7.8 percent in January from 7.4 percent in December 2023.

The data also showed outstanding loans to non-residents grew by 9.8 percent in January after declining by 2.9 percent in December.

Outstanding loans for production activities increased by 5.9 percent in January from 5.6 percent in December, mainly due to the increase in loans to major industries, such as real estate activities at 11.4 percent.

The data also showed wholesale and retail trade, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles at 7.4 percent; electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply, 7.3 percent; transportation and storage, 18.2 percent; and construction, 13.6 percent.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





