DBM releases 79.3 percent of 2024 budget as of end-February

The release rate of the P5.767-trillion 2024 national budget inched up by 1.4 percent as of end-February, from the 77.9 percent recorded in the previous month.

According to the Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) status of allotment release, the agency has released P4.574 trillion, or 79.3 percent of the budget allotted for this year. A total of P1.193 trillion or 20.7 percent of the budget remains undistributed.

Based on DBM’s latest data, the bulk of the budget disbursements were for the national government’s operations under the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and automatic appropriations.

The GAA for 2024, or the Republic Act (RA) No. 11975, was allocated P4.009 trillion of which 87.6 percent or P3.512 trillion has been released. The bulk of the releases, or 95.6 percent, has been allocated for the various government departments with a total of P3.346 trillion.

A total of P165.610 billion, or 32.6 percent, has been allocated for Special Purpose Funds, while P341.870 billion is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, P1.091 trillion, or 59.2 percent, has already been distributed for automatic appropriations.

As part of the automatic appropriations, the national tax allotment of P871 billion, block grants worth P70 billion, and pension of former presidents or their widows worth P480,000 have been allocated 100 percent.

Furthermore, net lending worth P28.7 billion and interest payments amounting to P670 billion remained undistributed, while tax expenditures fund/custom duties and taxes have been released with 32.9 percent, or P4.769 billion, disbursed.

Earlier, Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman told the BusinessMirror that it halted the “for later issuance” of the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) to expedite the release of budgets.

This, she said, would enable state agencies to commence their procurement process for their respective projects and programs.

SARO, as defined by DBM, is a “specific authority issued to identified agencies to incur obligations not exceeding a given amount during a specified period for the purpose indicated.”

“We want programs and projects to be implemented as soon as possible [so] we streamlined the process,” Pangandaman added.

P1.951B disaster fund released

The DBM has also reported that it released P1.951 billion, or 8.6 percent, of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRM) fund as of end-February.

Based on the latest data from the DBM, P1.135 billion of the fund was distributed to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

DSWD was also given P875 million, which will cover the replenishment of the FY 2024 Quick Response Fund.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways was also allocated P815 million.

The DBM indicated that it distributed P721.503 billion for the implementation of various calamity-related infrastructure projects in Pangasinan and Palawan that were damaged by the Severe Tropical Storm “Maring” and typhoon “Odette” in 2021.

It will also cover the funding requirements for the implementation of various calamity-related projects in Surigao del Norte damaged by typhoon “Odette” in 2021, which was allotted P93.703 billion.

The 2024 NDRRM fund is P22.735 billion, with a P2.235 billion carryover budget from the 2023 GAA.

A total of P20.784 billion, or 91.4 percent, remains to be undistributed.