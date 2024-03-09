Breaking the gender barrier

MEET Angelita Lee and Jesalyn Guingging, women miners whose careers in mining continue to shine and show that women are more than capable of simply blending in a male-dominated industry.

Women in mining face various challenges as well as opportunities in a traditionally male-dominated industry, such as mining. While the sector has historically been dominated by macho males, the growing recognition of the importance of gender diversity and inclusivity in the workforce in the Philippines is opening the doors for women in mining.

The month of March is celebrated in the Philippines as Women’s Month. It is also during the month that the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, reputedly the most stringent mining law in the world—taking into consideration the well-being of communities through the implementation of the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP)—was enacted.

LITA LEE regularly and actively participates in outreach programs that bring hope to the communities.

Mining leadership

LITA LEE, President of Eastern Rizal Miners Association, is co-owner of the Rapid City Realty Development Corporation, a quarrying company based in Rizal Province. She is also currently the vice president and treasurer of Rapid City.

She is one of the most respected and recognizable faces in the industry today. Her accomplishments go beyond running a family-owned corporation engaged in non-metallic mining.

In 1997, she was first appointed as member of the Rizal Provincial Mining Regulatory Board representing the large-scale mining sector, a position she still holds to this day.

Since 2010, she has also served as the president of the Eastern Rizal Miners Association, an accredited non-governmental organization of the province of Rizal.

JESALYN GUINGGING takes an active role in caring for the environment as well as the women in the local community.

Beyond responsible mining

UNDER her watch, she has made it a point to show the province that there is such a thing as responsible mining.

“I made it my goal to facilitate and maintain responsible mining through safety and health seminars, enhancement, and protection of the environment through reforestation, tree planting, and cleaning up of river tributaries. We also safeguard and care for our communities through free medical and dental missions, livelihood programs, sports development, medical activities, and education,” said Lee.

“Even before the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) was ordering companies to do reforestation, we were already doing it,” she said, citing the company’s Inarawan quarry site. “It used to be barren. But when we reforested, it is now thickly covered with forest,” she said.

Through reforestation, Lee spearheaded community projects involving communities and the Dumagat-Remontados tribes.

“They are now in seedling production where we source our planting materials. And they earn from it,” Lee said.

According to Lee, women are empowered to blend with their male counterparts in the mining sector and are performing quite well.

“There are more women who are into mining today. We have mining engineers and geologists who are women. Women are competent. They are meticulous, they are perfectionists. They want to perfect everything,” says Lee.

“Even today, we have women welders who are excellent in welding,” she added.

Environmental stewardship

GUINGGING, the chief environmental officer of the TVIRD Group, is one of the women leaders in the industry who advocate environmental stewardship through various programs.

Called “GG” by colleagues, Guingging has been working with miners for 18 years now. Before that, she served in the DENR’s Caraga Regional Office.

Today, Guingging is in charge of the Agata Nickel Project’s final rehabilitation program and also the architect of Agata’s ridge-to-reef approach—from upland reforestation activities, down to the successful coral relocation on its shores in Tubay, Agusan del Norte.

One of the components of the ridge-to-reef program is the installation of improvised silt curtains made from abaca which help keep the shores of Tubay clean. The company provided training to the women from the local community to enhance their skills in abaca weaving.

In addition to gainful livelihood, the program enables women to play an active role in the economic and environmental development of their community. While most of the men are employed in the company’s mining operations, the women are now given a choice to pursue an alternative source of income.

Guingging said it is difficult for a woman to survive in the mining industry. But with perseverance, the mind, and the heart of a woman, women in mining can even thrive, she stressed.

“We can blend because women have a heart. Not only the brains, but the heart to understand the communities. Because mining is not a widely accepted industry. But if women are sent to communities, we can talk heart-to-heart with the communities, and they understand,” says Guingging.

Respect for women

RESPECT for all women and a high regard for female colleagues is intrinsic to the TVIRD Group of Companies, as recognized by the MGB Central Office—particularly for its effort to promote gender equality in the field of mining at its Balabag Gold and Silver Project. This, according to Kaycee Crisostomo, corporate communications and marketing director at TVI Resource Development Philippines Inc.

He noted that TVIRD was also chosen as a model company of the MGB’s Gender and Development Focal Point System (MGB-GADFPS).

Crisostomo said women have taken diverse roles across the organization—from truck drivers, equipment operators, and field personnel, to mining engineers, geologists, and the top post of chief financial officer. Of its 1,072 employees, some 126 or 12 percent are female.

“As an equal-opportunity employer, TVIRD ensures that women have a dedicated space within the organization—one in which they can further harness their skills and pursue a lucrative career path while balancing both their respective professions and family life,” she said.

Women as backhoe operators

FOR its part, and as a commitment to gender equality, Zambales Diversified Metals Corporation (ZDMC) hires women for its growing workforce. Under its Gender Equality Program, 16 women underwent apprenticeships in Heavy Equipment Operation and Maintenance Courses.

The program included developing the trainees’ technical and analytical skills through a mixture of lectures, hands-on training, team building, coaching, mentoring, and other developmental programs.

Virginia Basa, community relations head of the company, said they saw an opportunity to employ women in the community. “This program highlights the importance of creating an environment where women can thrive in the workplace and can be as successful as our male colleagues,” added Basa.

All 16 women are currently employed by ZDMC and the company is planning to run the same program this year.

Role of women in rural development

WOMEN play an integral role in their households and communities’ food security, income generation, and overall well-being. However, women and young girls face hurdles that dampen their efforts to improve their lives as well as those of others around them, especially in rural areas.

Knowing this, Philex Mining Corporation strives to support organizations and causes advocating women’s empowerment. One of these is the Saes Community Consumers Cooperative (SaCCCo).

Formerly known as the Tapsan Women’s Association, SaCCCo is a cooperative focused on economic empowerment and development. When the organization started in 2014, it mostly tackled women’s issues and promoting sustainable livelihood by selling dry goods for the members’ benefit. It also conducted sports leagues and other social activities that strengthened the women in Tapsan in Ampucao, Itogon, and Benguet.

Through its Social Development and Management Program (SDMP), Philex extended a helping hand through training and a seed capital of P150,000 to the former Tapsan Women’s Association. This assistance enabled the association to transform into a cooperative.

With the need for a bigger establishment, Philex awarded a P1.4-million cooperative building and facilities to SaCCCo. Since then, SaCCCo has successfully launched another branch at Benguet Village in Barangay Ampucao, Itogon, and now has over 132 members.

The SDMP continues to support the cooperative to strive for greater heights. Sharing their experience-driven guidance and assistance, SaCCCo serves as one of the company’s partners in developing other livelihood associations.

As part of Philex’s Community Technical Working Group, SaCCCo contributes to leading and facilitating the SDMP community planning activities; reviewing and finalizing policies and guidelines per program; screening, assessing and validating beneficiaries and projects, and coordinating with the barangay local government unit and community members.

SaCCCo, in its efforts to promote rural development in these Benguet communities, strives to extend assistance in far-flung areas to provide communities, especially women, with the tools and resources they need to uplift the quality of their lives.

