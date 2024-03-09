Biden’s special trade group to arrive next week in Manila

The special trade delegation to the Philippines handpicked by US President Joe Biden will arrive on Monday, March 11, the White House announced Friday.
Leading the delegation is US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
The Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines is scheduled to meet Philippine business leaders and industry captains during their two-day visit.
A total of 22 CEOs and executives of top US companies will join the delegation are. They are:
- Steven Brown, President, GreenFire Energy Inc.
- Sapna Chadha, Vice President, Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier, Google Asia Pacific
- Narsingh Chaudhary, President, Asia Pacific and India, Black & Veatch Corp.
- Chris Clark, Chairman, Asia Pacific, Visa Inc.
- Mark Ein, Chairman, President’s Export Council
- Charlie Ergen, Co-Founder/Chairman of the Board, EchoStar/DISH
- Kimberly Getgen, Founder and CEO, InnovationForce
- Brett Hart, President, United Airlines
- Laura Lane, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, United Parcel Service (UPS)
- Rich Lesser, Global Chair, Boston Consulting Group
- David Luboff, Partner, Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure and Co-Head of KKR Asia Pacific, KKR
- Thomas L. Marquis, Co-Founder, Vice President and Director of Marketing, Marquis
- Scott McHugo, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Sol-Go
- Sara Murphy, President, Capital One Philippines
- Ted Osius, President and CEO, US-Asean Business Council
- Anne-Marie Padgett, Regional President, East Asia and Pacific, Bechtel
- Allan Pineda (aka Apl.de.Ap), Founder, Apl.de.Ap Foundation International
- Kawal Preet, President of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Region, FedEx
- Shamina Singh, Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, and Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Mastercard
- Mary Snapp, Vice President, Global Strategic Initiatives, Office of the President, Microsoft Corp.
- Eric Starr, Co-Founder and CEO, UltraPass ID
- Francesco Venneri, Founder and CEO, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp.
