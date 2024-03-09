Biden’s special trade group to arrive next week in Manila

The special trade delegation to the Philippines handpicked by US President Joe Biden will arrive on Monday, March 11, the White House announced Friday.

Leading the delegation is US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines is scheduled to meet Philippine business leaders and industry captains during their two-day visit.

A total of 22 CEOs and executives of top US companies will join the delegation are. They are:

Steven Brown, President, GreenFire Energy Inc.

Sapna Chadha, Vice President, Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier, Google Asia Pacific

Narsingh Chaudhary, President, Asia Pacific and India, Black & Veatch Corp.

Chris Clark, Chairman, Asia Pacific, Visa Inc.

Mark Ein, Chairman, President’s Export Council

Charlie Ergen, Co-Founder/Chairman of the Board, EchoStar/DISH

Kimberly Getgen, Founder and CEO, InnovationForce

Brett Hart, President, United Airlines

Laura Lane, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, United Parcel Service (UPS)

Rich Lesser, Global Chair, Boston Consulting Group

David Luboff, Partner, Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure and Co-Head of KKR Asia Pacific, KKR

Thomas L. Marquis, Co-Founder, Vice President and Director of Marketing, Marquis

Scott McHugo, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Sol-Go

Sara Murphy, President, Capital One Philippines

Ted Osius, President and CEO, US-Asean Business Council

Anne-Marie Padgett, Regional President, East Asia and Pacific, Bechtel

Allan Pineda (aka Apl.de.Ap), Founder, Apl.de.Ap Foundation International

Kawal Preet, President of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Region, FedEx

Shamina Singh, Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, and Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Mastercard

Mary Snapp, Vice President, Global Strategic Initiatives, Office of the President, Microsoft Corp.

Eric Starr, Co-Founder and CEO, UltraPass ID

Francesco Venneri, Founder and CEO, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp.

