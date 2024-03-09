4 women talk about life, career and empowerment

YEARS ago, I attended a roundtable discussion hosted by a telco. The panelists were millennial do-gooders who proceeded to say they only wanted to work with young people like themselves because old people were slow, not creative, and too conscious of the time they put in at work.

No such thing happened when Starbucks Philippines hosted a #StrongLikeCoffee conversation at its Abad Santos Community Store featuring four women, including Jamie Silva, senior manager for marketing, digital customer experience and loyalty at Starbucks Philippines.

This time, there were no talks about boomers being lazy. The four women and my friend Charisse Vilchez (Starbucks marketing and global responsibility manager), who moderated the discussion, simply shared their experiences and dished out practical tips for the audience, young women aged 14 to 21 from Young Focus Foundation and AHA! Learning Center.

Through the Abad Santos store in Tondo, Manila, Starbucks Philippines directly supports youth education. A portion of every purchase contributes to scholarships and after-school learning programs of its nonprofit partners.

Aside from Silva, the #StrongLikeCoffee panelists included Lynn Pinugu, the cofounder of Mano Amiga Philippines, an organization that provides education opportunities and community development services, and She Talks Asia, a women empowerment community and advocacy agency; visual artist Anina Rubio; and Antoinette Jadaone, a multiawarded Filipina filmmaker and director.

The ladies talked about many topics and among the subjects tackled were mental wellbeing, professional growth, and the importance of environmental stewardship. They also shared some of their school experiences.

Pinugu shared that as a young girl, she was “madungis and burara [unkempt and unorganized].”

“I love school, which is why I run a school now, but I am the type na I did my homework pero naiwan ko sa bahay [I left it at home]. I once tried putting cotton candy in Sprite and picked it up with my hands to eat it. Of course, what happened was that I made a big mess. Now I am a teacher kahit na madungis at burara ako. So you can be anything you want to be,” said Pinugu.

“I was a film student in college and I really enjoyed what I was doing. I loved going to school and doing what I loved, like learning about film and holding a camera. I went to school because I wanted to learn. It was a plus factor that the people I spent my time with also liked the things that I did,” said Jadaone.

Silva spoke about the importance of having a clear career vision and the flexibility to navigate diversity.

“Prior to joining Starbucks, I explored various industries to broaden my perspective. There is no single prescribed career trajectory. By embracing the transformative power of education and a forward-thinking mindset, no limitations can constrain your journey. Forge your path as a woman empowered to shape her own destiny,” said Silva, whose journey exemplifies the significance of continuous learning, adaptability, and the pursuit of one’s passions to carve out a fulfilling career path.

Pinugu shared that she used to dream of becoming a journalist. “I didn’t stop writing. I didn’t stop reading good books because I heard that’s the best way to learn how to write.”

Finally, Pinugu’s dream of writing for a newspaper came true when she became an opinion columnist for a broadsheet.

“It’s easy to compare our journey to others but we need to stop that. It is important to ask, ‘What is it that you want to strengthen in yourself?’ Whether it’s public speaking, becoming a leader, or writing, practice and do what you can to be good at it. The constant practicing was really helpful to me.”

Rubio shared her personal advocacy for sustainability and environmental conservation.

“We can all take care of the planet in our own, small ways. A personal example is when I order my favorite Starbucks drink, I make sure to always bring a reusable cup to minimize my usage of plastic. These little acts of service for the planet will go a long way,” said Rubio.

“Our Community Store’s dedication to youth education underscores our mission to make a meaningful impact on the next generation within our local communities. As we celebrate International Women’s Day and honor our future leaders, it’s crucial to recognize the pivotal role education plays in shaping progressive thinkers and empowering women to break free from societal constraints, allowing them to excel in their endeavors and pursue their passion,” said Silva.

The four ladies also talked about the importance of mental health. Silva said we all need to take care of our body and mind together.

“We take care of our bodies but we’re not just bodies, we have our mind too,” said Pinugu.

For more information on Starbucks Philippines’ initiatives, visit www.starbucks.ph/stories and follow Starbucks Philippines on their social-media pages: Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok.

Image credits: PHOTO FROM STARBUCKS PHILIPPINES





