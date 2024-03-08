War games with Australia in ‘volatile’ WPS still under study, PBBM says

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the country’s joint military drills with Australia in the West Philippines Sea is still under study due to its potential “risk” amid China’s growing aggression in the area.

“Well, the scheduling of this is really a risk, [it would] really depend upon the situation in the West Philippine Sea, whether or not the threat levels and the tension levels are increasing or decreasing,” the Marcos said in an interview with reporters in Melbourne Wednesday.

He made the remark after Chinese Coast Guard ships fired water cannons against Philippine vessels delivering supplies to Filipino troops stationed at Ayungin Shoal earlier this week.

Four people were hurt from the incident, prompting the Philippine government to file a new protest to China.

Under the Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE), Australia will conduct joint military drills with its partner countries.

Marcos said he wants the country to regularly participate in the said drills since it will help boost the country’s defense and security as well as disaster preparedness.

“So, there are many benefits for us and I think that it is something that we should continue and should encourage,” he added.

Australia and the United States are the only two countries, which have a Visiting Forces Agreement with the Philippines.