Transgender Filipino denies they instigated brawl in Thailand

ONE of the Filipino transgenders who became involved in the viral brawl with Thai ladyboys in Bangkok arrived in Manila Friday noon.

The trans Pinay, who wants only to be identified as “Sabrina” Castro, spoke to BusinessMirror upon arrival at the airport, and insisted it was the Thai transgender group who instigated the melee.

Castro claimed their group of three had been on the receiving end of harassment days before the incident.

“Ilang araw na po nila kami dinarag-daragan hindi lang sa labas ng hotel. Sa labas din po, kung saan nila kami abutan (For days, they have been stamping their feet not just while we were outside the hotel. But also elsewhere where they see us),” Castro said.

Castro said they have been “respectful” of the Thai culture and have been used to being taunted even when they were in the Philippines.

“Alam po namin na di kami taga doon, kaya nirerespeto po namin. Doon kami nabuo rin po eh, doon kami nagpa-sex change, doon kami nagpapa surgery to make our face look more feminine, and look more beautifu (We know that we are tourists there, that’s why we respect them. We were also made whole there in Thailand. We had our sex change there and we had our surgery there so our face can look more feminine and beautiful),” Castro explained.

But a group of three Thai ladyboys apparently were persistent in chasing them.

“Yung una po sila ang mismong unang pumunta sa hotel namin. Minsan nagpang-abot kami. Actually, nagpa blotter na kami sa police station. Akala namin settled na,” she said.

Then on Monday night, the Thai and Filipino transgender groups clashed along Sukhumvit Soi 11, one of the popular night spots in Bangkok. The clash went viral.

“Sila po ang nauna (They were initiated the fight). Swear po,” Castro said. “Alam nyo naman ang mga Pilipino, nagbibigay pasensya. Pero lalaban kung inaway (You know Filipinos we are patient. But we will fight if provoked).”

The news of their initial brawl went viral, triggering an onslaught of angry Thai supporters who hit two Filipinos while being arrested by Thai police.

Asked why the Thai ladyboys were antagonistic at them, Castro replied, “For me being trans Pinay, di ko masabi kung bakit sila ganun sa amin even though we are being nice and friendly to them. (As a trans Pinay, I can’t say why they treat us like that even though we are nice and friend to them).”

Two of Castro’s friends were charged in Bangkok for assault and will be released as soon as they pay their fines worth 5,000 baht each. One of them apologized publicly to the Thai people.

Another Filipino transgender was hurt, but dropped the charges filed against the Thai aggressor after they reached an amicable settlement.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





